Crete Public Library Goes Fine Free

To eliminate a common barrier to library services, beginning March 1, the Crete Public Library will no longer collect late fees on overdue materials. All past overdue fines will be cleared by March 2.

Just as before, library users will be expected to return materials by their due date. Reminder notices for overdue items will continue to be sent. To ensure borrowed items are brought back, cardholder privileges will be temporarily blocked when items are not returned 21 days past their due date. Once the late materials are returned, the library account will be cleared and can be used again. Borrowed items that are lost, damaged, or 42+ days overdue will be automatically billed. These new policies apply to all who use the library, including cardholders from other libraries. When using a Crete Library card at another library, different rules may apply. For complete details, see cretelibrary.org/fine-free.

All of the Crete Public Library’s borrowing limits remain the same, with most items having a three-week checkout and a two-time renewal limit. Items may be renewed online, over the phone, or in person at the library – unless someone else has placed a hold to request the material.

Taxpayers will not pay more to the library as a result of this change; instead, the library will save staff time and supplies as a result of eliminating overdue fines. Crete Public Library joins more than 25 other libraries within the SWAN Libraries consortium in going fine free.

The Board of Trustees approved this policy in order to make the library experience more positive and to encourage more Crete residents to use their library for books, movies, programs, and information. The Crete Public Library looks forward to welcoming back those who have not returned to the library because of their overdue fines.

This is news from the Crete Public Library.