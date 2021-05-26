First Anniversary of George Floyd Murder: Reflections from Rep. Robin Kelly

A mural of George Floyd in Berlin. By Leonhard Lenz – Own work, CC0, Link

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) offered some reflections on the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

“Today is a somber day as we mark the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder,” the congresswoman said in a statement Tuesday. “A year ago, our nation was outraged to learn that yet another Black man had been brutally killed by police, this time in Minneapolis. George Floyd’s murder sparked an ongoing, national conversation that shone a bright light on the racism that exists in every corner of our society.”

“Today is one year since we heard George Floyd struggle as he uttered the tragic words, ‘I can’t breathe.’ Sadly, the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Officer Derek Chauvin wasn’t an isolated incident; it merely put systemic racism in the spotlight,” Congresswoman Kelly said.

“In the days, weeks, months, and now a year since Mr. Floyd’s murder, people from all walks of life took to the streets in some of the largest sustained protests in American history,” she said.

“Being black in America isn’t a crime,” the congresswoman said.

“A little more than a month ago, we held our breath as we awaited a verdict in the trial of George’s killer,” Kelly said. “While we felt momentary relief that Derek Chauvin was held accountable, we knew that our work was far from over. We must pass real, comprehensive reform to prevent more deaths like George Floyd’s and far too many others. I urge my Senate colleagues to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”

“My thoughts are with George Floyd’s family today, who are undoubtedly still mourning the loss of their father, brother, uncle, and son. While we pause for a moment today to honor the life of George Floyd, tomorrow we continue working to realize his legacy.”