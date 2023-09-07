Explore the Wonders of September Will Co. Forest Preserve

Joliet, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Say goodbye to summer with various late September Forest Preserve District of Will County programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org

Here is the lineup:

6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, online. Join Donald G. Mikulic for a fascinating look at the fossils found along the Des Plaines River. Mikulic was a senior paleontologist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and now serves as the curator at Weis Earth Science Museum in Menasha, Wisconsin. He has edited books about fossils, including “Fabulous Fossils: 300 Years of Worldwide Research on Trilobites.” Free, ages 14 or older. Register online for the Zoom link.

5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Watch the sunset with an evening paddle on the water. Bring your own kayak or gear will be provided, including a choice of a canoe or kayak. After the paddle, hang by the fire and enjoy a beverage. BYOB: beer or wine only. This is a non-instructional hike on the water. Ages 21 or older: $20 per person. Register by Sept. 19.

7-9 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Sept. 23, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve, Bolingbrook. Find the best spot along the shore and try your luck at catching fish. One free container of night crawlers will be provided. First-, second-, and third-place prizes for the biggest catch will be awarded. Ages 5 or older: $5 per person. Register by Sept. 23. Registration is available the day of the derby if spots remain.

Museum Campus Exploration Day – September Forest Preserve

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 23 and Oct. 28, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Drop in for a self-guided exploration of the campus. Visit the 18th-century-era Traders Cabin or peek inside the Native American longhouse above the pollinator garden. Learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home.

6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Learn the basics of flower and seed saving, meet some easy-to-grow flowers, and spend some time harvesting and sorting seeds to save and plant in your garden next spring. BYOB: non-alcoholic drinks or beer and wine only. Participants will leave with seeds from each flower variety, storage envelopes, and growing information. Extra seeds will be donated to the seed library at Crete Public Library. Ages 21 or older: $5 per person. Register by Sept. 27.

9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove, Channahon. Experience the joys of seated bird-watching while drinking freshly brewed bird-friendly coffee. Bring a foldable lawn chair and your favorite mug, and let the birds come to you at the confluence of the DuPage and Des Plaines rivers. Meet in the parking lot and hike to the confluence. Chair transportation assistance will be available. Free, ages 18 or older. Register by Sept. 29.

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Join a Forest Preserve naturalist and special guests from The Conservation Foundation to celebrate World Rivers Day. Learn about water conservation activities your family can incorporate at home. Each family will paint a rain barrel to take home to install and help conserve freshwater. Free for all ages. Register by Sept. 24. Registration is by phone only; call 8125-722-4121.

90-minute sessions at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Trout Unlimited will present this workshop for those with limited fly-tying experience, including beginners. General techniques for fly tying will be shown, and basic trout fly patterns will be demonstrated. Trout Unlimited provides all equipment and materials. Free, ages 12 or older. Register by Sept. 27.

For more information on the September Forest Preserve District of Will County programs, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

This is news from the Forest Preserve District of Will County.