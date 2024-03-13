Dr. Joe Zampillo Ed.D. ‘89 is Marian Catholic’s Principal for the 2024-2025 School Year

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Marian Catholic announced the appointment of Dr. Joe Zampillo, Ed.D. ’89, as the school’s ninth Principal for the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year. The decision follows an extensive national search conducted in collaboration with Carney, Sandoe, and Associates. The aim was to identify an exemplary and experienced educational leader who aligns with the Marian Catholic community’s values and aspirations.

The process included gathering input from the community through surveys and listening sessions. These helped to determine the qualities desired in the next leader. The internal search committee worked diligently to assess the candidates. It comprised of dedicated individuals from various facets of the Marian Catholic community,

After thorough interviews and careful consideration, Dr. Joe Zampillo embodies Marian Catholic’s values and vision. He currently serves as the Principal of Central Middle School in Evergreen Park. Dr. Zampillo has twenty-eight years of experience in education, including twenty-one years in school administration. During the interview, he emphasized the importance of communication, collaborative relationships, and servant leadership.

Dr. Joe Zampillo expressed his excitement about joining Marian Catholic in a leadership capacity. He said, “I am thrilled at the opportunity of returning to serve the school community that has not only given me so much but continues to be a source of invaluable support. This marks a signiﬁcant full-circle moment for me.”

President Vince Krydynski ’81 also noted Dr. Joe Zampillo’s enthusiasm for engaging with the Marian Catholic community: “When I called Dr. Joe Zampillo to oﬀer him the position, one of the ﬁrst questions he asked was how soon he could come to campus to begin meeting the faculty, staﬀ, and students. He understands the importance of building strong and honest relationships.”

The school will organize opportunities for the Marian Catholic community to meet and welcome Dr. Zampillo in the coming weeks.