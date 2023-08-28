Developing a Rooftop Solar Array for Marian Catholic High School

Schenectady, N.Y.-(ENEWSPF)- DSD Renewables (DSD) has partnered with Mission Energy to develop a 701 kW rooftop solar array for Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois. The project is estimated to generate 836,597 kWh each year. It will avoiding 593 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. This will provide the school with clean, affordable energy to power its operations.

The expectation is that the installation will be operational in early 2024. It will meet approximately 65% of the school’s energy needs with renewable energy. The project aligns with Marian Catholic’s deep values in environmental stewardship. The school believes that Catholic schools must be innovative, outside-of-the-box thinkers who bring notoriety to their schools and communities.

“With this project, we will be the first private high school in the Chicagoland area with a solar array of this magnitude,” says Vince Krydynski, President of Marian Catholic High School. “We’re excited to be working with Mission Energy and DSD Renewables to deliver a project that carries out our vision to be a more responsible citizen of the world while bringing significant benefits to our operations, students, and their families.”

Marian Catholic Selected Mission Energy

Another take on the solar panels. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

After an intensive search for the right developer, Marian Catholic ultimately chose Mission Energy. This company is a developer that is most aligned with the school’s core values. Mission Energy has the ability to provide a cost-effective project that would allow better control of its tuition rates.

“Aligning with our commitment to empower nonprofits to implement clean energy solutions, and as a hallmark of our Catholic Energies program, we’re incredibly proud to be part of this collaboration to bring solar to Marian Catholic High School,” says Dan Last, CEO at Mission Energy. “We’re excited to see this project benefit the school and its community, and are appreciative to have the backing of DSD to make this project come to life.”

Mission Energy: A Member of DSD’s Developer Network

Mission Energy is a member of DSD’s Developer Network. This is a channel partner program. It provides regional developers with the tools and competitive financing they need to deploy more projects and grow their businesses. DSD supported Mission Energy through the development phase of the project. DSD will own and operate the system after Mission Energy completes the installation.

“We are honored to be a part of making this project a reality for Marian Catholic High School and being able to leverage our Developer Network partnership with Mission Energy,” says Danielle Fidel, Senior Director of the Developer Network at DSD. “At Marian Catholic, fostering a healthy learning environment for students goes beyond academics, and installing onsite the solar array to offset electrical usage is one more way of achieving this. Congrats to Marian Catholic for making this commitment to a more sustainable future for generations of students to come!”

The solar array under construction. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Construction on the projects began in June. Learn more about how your business can join DSD’s growing Developer Network. To gain access to DSD Connect: visit DSDRenewables.com/Developer-Network.

About DSD Renewables

DSD Renewables (DSD) is transforming the way organizations harness clean energy while building a more sustainable future. It has an unparalleled capability including development, structured financing, project acquisition, and long-term asset ownership. DSD accelerates the deployment of renewable energy resources. It creates significant value for our commercial, industrial, and municipal customers and partners. DSD is backed by world-leading financial partners like BlackRock Real Assets. We are rooted in our founding at GE, our team brings a distinct combination of ingenuity, rigor, and accountability to every project we manage, acquire, own, and maintain. To learn more, visit DSDRenewables.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Mission Energy

Mission Energy serves nonprofits with clean energy solutions that advance their missions. It worked together within a framework of joint development among several companies. The six founders formed Mission Energy in October 2019 to draw on their collective experience under one name. This is a company with a commitment to empower any nonprofit to implement clean energy solutions. Mission Energy has successfully completed has completed more than 40 projects totaling 14MW. It has another 12MW under development, and developed a standout program, Catholic Energies. The company serves customers across North America, with offices in Virginia and Colorado.

About Marian Catholic High School

Marian Catholic High School is a Catholic, coeducational, college preparatory high school within the Dominican tradition of study, prayer, community, and preaching. Marian Catholic students seek truth, exhibit personal responsibility, cultivate their individual talents, and demonstrate ethical leadership and Christian service. Visit www.marianchs.com for more information.