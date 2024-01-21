DeLuca Wants Mandatory Minimum Sentencing for Repeat Gun Offenders

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In response to escalating concerns about public safety and a surge in repeat firearm offenses, State Representative Anthony DeLuca, a Democrat from Chicago Heights, has introduced a comprehensive plan to address the issue head-on. The proposed legislation seeks to reimplement expanded mandatory minimum sentences for repeat gun offenders. It also introduces measures to address juvenile repeat firearm offenses through social service programs.

Rep. DeLuca is scheduled to discuss his proposed legislation at a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights. The legislation responds to the perceived threat posed by individuals with a history of firearm-related offenses.

Minimum Sentencing: Offenders Put Lives at Risk

Representative DeLuca expressed his concerns: “Too many offenders are acting brazenly, carelessly putting lives at risk. If we want to tackle the issue of gun crime effectively, we need to have strong consequences in place. Particularly for younger individuals, we need to help them pursue a better path forward.”

The centerpiece of DeLuca’s legislative proposal is House Bill 4453, designed to reinstitute higher sentencing standards for repeat gun offenders that expired at the beginning of the year. If passed, individuals convicted of multiple firearm offenses would face mandatory sentences. These would range from six to 14 years, depending on the circumstances of each case.

Regarding juvenile repeat firearm offenses, DeLuca’s House Bill 990 focuses on integrating social service programs as a rehabilitative measure. For young offenders who did not cause injury, the proposed legislation mandates participation in social service programs. These must last at least three months. In cases where the minor’s actions result in serious injury while committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice, they would receive mental health services. They would also receive education, drug treatment, and mentoring.

Recommendations from Law Enforcement

“I’m committed to addressing public safety comprehensively,” emphasized DeLuca. “This isn’t a static issue, so I continue to regularly engage with our local law enforcement and listen to their recommendations. Let’s take real action to make our communities safer.”

The proposed legislation reflects a proactive approach to combating gun crime. It combines stricter sentencing for repeat offenders with rehabilitative measures for juvenile offenders. As the discussion unfolds, stakeholders, including local police officials, community leaders, clergy, and crime survivors, will contribute their perspectives on the proposed measures during the scheduled press conference.

Note: The rough outline for this article was written with the assistance of OpenAI. The system produced an outline. Other journalists of the Local News Alliance, a nascent organization of five local online publishers, and I decided to experiment with this technology and learn its possibilities and limitations. One requirement of using the technology we agreed on is acknowledging our use of this tech in articles it helps us produce.