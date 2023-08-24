Dangerous Heat Index Prompts Suspension Of Boat Rentals At Monee Reservoir

Will County, IL-(ENEWSF)- Due to dangerous temperatures and a high heat index, the Forest Preserve District has suspended all boat rentals at Monee Reservoir for Wednesday, Sept. 23, and Thursday, Sept. 24.

The preserve and visitor center concessions building will remain open with cold drinks, snacks, ice cream and bait, but boat rentals will be temporarily suspended. Boat rentals are expected to resume on Friday, Sept. 25.

The decision to suspend boat rentals came as the mercury hit 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon at the lake.

(Photo by Chad Merda)

In addition to temporarily suspending boat rentals at Monee Reservoir, the Forest Preserve District also has canceled the outdoor BYOB Bingo program scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access in Mokena. And a Volunteer Morning program slated for Thursday morning at Keepataw Preserve in DuPage Township was canceled due to the heat wave.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning(Opens in a new window) for northern Illinois. This includes Will County, and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. According to the weather service, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 112 to 118 degrees are expected. “Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses. This is particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”

If you have to be outside, it’s important to stay hydrated. Follow safety tips(Opens in a new window) to avoid heat-related illnesses. And the Will County Emergency Management Agency has issued general information(Opens in a new window) about staying safe during the heat, including a link to local cooling centers.