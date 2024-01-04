Cook County Commits to Strategic Plan Grounded in Compassion, Equity, and Justice

Cook County, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Cook County Board has revealed its updated strategic plan for the next four years, titled the “Cook County Policy Roadmap 2024-2027: Four-year Strategic Plan for the Offices Under the President.” Rooted in compassion, equity, and justice principles, the plan aims to create a fairer and more inclusive Cook County. It does so by fostering vibrant, sustainable communities.

The Policy Roadmap 2024-2027 builds upon the foundation of the initial strategic plan. It outlines specific objectives and strategies designed to enhance the overall well-being of residents. It promotes a county where people can live, learn, work, and play.

President Preckwinkle: Compassion, Equity

“This Policy Roadmap 2024-2027 advances a shared vision for a prosperous Cook County,” stated President Toni Preckwinkle. “Government can and should lead with a policy that puts compassion and equity first. With the updated Policy Roadmap, we take a deliberative step to show that government can be an instrument for fairness. One that can right the wrongs of the past. This plan is another step toward a better, stronger Cook County.”

Over the past five years, the Offices Under the President have implemented various initiatives aligned with the original plan. They adapted to significant, emerging needs. The Policy Roadmap was a guiding framework during unprecedented challenges. These included a pandemic, economic downturns, protests for criminal justice reform, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the escalating climate crisis.

Chief of Staff Turner

“The transformative vision outlined in the Policy Roadmap 2024-2027 charts a course towards a fairer and more equitable Cook County,” remarked Lanetta Haynes Turner, Chief of Staff, Office of the President. “This strategic plan, rooted in compassion, equity, and justice principles, reflects our collective dedication to building vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive communities.”

The collaborative document outlines six policy priorities:

healthy communities (health and wellness),

vital communities (economic and community development),

safe and thriving communities (safety and justice),

sustainable communities (climate resiliency),

connected communities (public infrastructure and technology),

and open communities (good government and operational excellence).

Over 100 employees contributed to the plan through virtual workshops, digital surveys, and one-on-one interviews.

A Policy Roadmap with Essential Services

Emphasizing equity, engagement, and excellence as overarching values, the Policy Roadmap aims to provide innovative and essential services to residents, ensuring Cook County is an exceptional place to live, work, play, and visit.

The comprehensive plan addresses various topics. These range from safe housing and violence prevention to public transportation, nutritious food availability, economic development, job creation, criminal legal system reforms, access to healthcare, and environmental protections.

“Everyone Deserves Opportunity & Share in Prosperity”

“A plan built on the pillars of equity, engagement, and excellence believes in the best of Cook County and the best for Cook County,” said President Preckwinkle. “We must continue to correct historic inequities and ensure our region works for all residents. Everyone across Cook County deserves to have the opportunity and share in prosperity.”

The full version of the Cook County Policy Roadmap 2024-2027 is available on the Cook County website.

Note: The rough outline for this article was written with the assistance of OpenAI. The system produced an outline. Other journalists of the Local News Alliance, a nascent organization of five local online publishers, and I decided to experiment with this technology and learn its possibilities and limitations. One requirement of using the technology we agreed on is acknowledging our use of this tech in articles it helps us produce.