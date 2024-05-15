Congresswoman Robin Kelly to Host Green & Gold Congressional Aide

A Two-Year Program for Veterans and Military Families in Illinois’s Second Congressional District

Matteson, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) announced her office seeks applications for a Congressional Aide. This is part of the Green & Gold Congressional Aide Program. This opportunity created employment opportunities for Veterans, Gold Star families, and active-duty spouses within the U.S. House of Representatives. These positions provide participants the experience and exposure necessary to broaden their career opportunities. They assist others as constituent service representatives.

“The Green & Gold Congressional Aide Program helps ensure that Veterans and military personnel living in the Second District have access to our federal government and services they have earned,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “My office has been fortunate to have hosted several past participants of this program. I expect our next aide will continue this remarkable legacy of service.”

Only Veterans and Gold Star families who meet all the following requirements are eligible:

Veterans must have been honorably discharged or released from active duty within the last six years. They must have terminal pay grades at or below E-5, O-3, or W-2.

Veterans promoted to the pay grades of E-6, O-4, and W-3 within six months of separation from active duty are eligible. They must meet all other eligibility requirements.

Veterans receiving a 20-year or Temporary Early Retirement Authorization (TERA) retirement are not eligible for the program.

Gold Star applicants must be the spouse, parent/step-parent, sibling/step-sibling, child, or step-child of a service member who died in the line of duty or from a service-connected disability.

Active-duty spouses must be the spouses of service members serving on active duty in a regular component of the armed forces.

Eligible applicants should apply for their desired office: