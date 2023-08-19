Congresswoman Robin Kelly Announces the Loss of Dr. Nathaniel Horn, Her Husband of Twenty Years

Matteson, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Congresswoman Robin Kelly announced the death Friday of Dr. Nathaniel “Nate” Horn, her husband of 20 years. Dr. Horn was 68.

Congresswoman Kelly issued the following statement:

“My husband was a remarkable man. He was a loving father, a compassionate husband, an incredible friend, and a great doctor that touched the lives of many people in a positive way.

“Whether he was ‘dad,’ ‘grandpa,’ or ‘Dr. Nate,’ his impact on all those who knew him and loved him will never be forgotten.”

Dr. Nathaniel Horn is survived by his wife, Congresswoman Robin Kelly, his two daughters, two stepchildren, and two grandchildren, with one on the way. The Congresswoman asks for privacy during this time. Funeral details are forthcoming.

Clinic for Him

Dr. Horn served as the primary physician for the Clinic for Him. This is a “network of independent physicians that has dedicated its practices to treating” various men’s health issues.

His biography at the Clinic for Him notes his accomplishments.

[He was] a native Chicagoan who attended Bradley University and received dual degrees in psychology and sociology. He completed a master’s degree in Biology from the University of Chicago, and later, a degree in medicine from the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. Dr. Horn spent his residency in the internal medicine program at Illinois Masonic Medical Center and, upon completion, was then accepted into the University of Chicago’s resident program in Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine. He spent three years as an attending physician at the University of Chicago and then accepted the position of Chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology at Jackson Park Hospital in Chicago, IL.

Among his other accomplishments, Dr. Horn founded an anesthesia group. This group provides services to the tri-state area of Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana, his biography concludes.

Always by the Congresswoman’s Side

Dr. Nathan Horn and Congresswoman Kelly march in a Pride Parade. A great shot of Nate’s smile. (Photo: Congresswoman Kelly)

Congresswoman Dr. Robin Kelly was first elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 2002. Dr. Horn and she married the following year.

Dr. Horn always accompanied then-State Rep. Kelly and later the Congresswoman at political and social events. We knew him at these events simply as “Nate.” He had a kind smile and a calming disposition. While Dr. Kelly was often the focus of these events, Dr. Nate was content to stand with her. He remained patient with the number of people who sometimes jostled each other to spend time with or snap pictures with his wife.

Nate never inserted himself into the spotlight. If you took the time to speak with him, he met you with kindness and dry wit. The only time I ever heard him speak about himself was when I spoke with him and asked. It was just a few years ago that he told me he was a physician, sharing that he specialized in men’s health.

We offer Congresswoman Kelly, her family, Dr. Nate’s family, and their extended family members our deepest sympathies. May his memory be a blessing.