Congressional Bipartisan Group Introduces SHINE for Autumn Act to Reduce Stillbirths

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- U.S. Representatives Robin Kelly (IL-02), Young Kim (CA-40), Kathy Castor (FL-14), and Dave Joyce (OH-14) introduced the bipartisan Stillbirth Health Improvement and Education (SHINE) for Autumn Act.

This bipartisan bill aims to prevent stillbirth. It does this through enhanced data collection, research, education, and awareness. The process involves creating the first comprehensive, federal-state partnership to reduce stillbirth rates in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stillbirth affects 1 in 170 pregnancies. That means over 21,000 babies are stillborn each year. In the United States, the annual number of stillbirths far exceeds the number of deaths among children aged 0-14. This is from accidents, preterm birth, SIDS, drownings, fire, and flu combined.

Stillbirth is Deeply Painful for Mothers and Families

“Stillbirth is a deeply painful experience for mothers and families. We owe it to our constituents to find solutions that will mitigate the risk of stillbirth. We must support mothers who have suffered from such a loss,” said Rep. Robin Kelly. The Congresswoman is co-chair of the Maternity Care Caucus. “I am proud to join Rep. Young Kim as co-chair of the Maternity Care Caucus. We support the SHINE for Autumn Act and identify bipartisan solutions to a challenge that too many families face. Every mother deserves a healthy pregnancy and happy life with her baby. I’m committed to ending the maternal health crisis and getting mothers and babies the care they need.”

“As a mom and grandma, I experienced the hardships of pregnancy firsthand. I recently grieved with one of my daughters through the pain of losing a baby. Helping moms, moms-to-be, and their babies is personal to me,” said Rep. Young Kim, co-chair of the Maternity Care Caucus. “Each pregnancy faces unique challenges, and at least one in every four stillbirths is preventable. The SHINE for Autumn Act will help us gain the research, resources, and education needed to prevent stillbirths. It will support our health workforce, and help women have healthy pregnancies. I am proud to lead this commonsense bill that will positively impact moms and families. I’ll keep fighting for maternal health care solutions as co-chair of the Maternity Care Caucus.”

Addressing the Maternal and Infant Health Crisis

“Together, we can address the serious maternal and infant health crisis. This is tearing families apart and causing significant pain and trauma,” said Rep. Kathy Castor. “Long-standing disparities among racial and ethnic groups persist. Black women are more than twice as likely to experience stillbirth as White women. With nearly one out of every four stillbirths estimated to be preventable, we need real change. This bill will lead to measurable improvements in outcomes for mothers and babies. I’m thankful to my bipartisan colleagues, Reps. Kim, Kelly, and Joyce for joining me in reintroducing the SHINE for Autumn Act. This is legislation I’ve fought to pass for years to reduce the stillbirths in America.”

“Ohio has one of the country’s highest stillbirth rates. It outpaces the national average and fails to show meaningful signs of improvement,” said Rep. Dave Joyce. “We must leverage federal resources to prevent this continued avoidable loss of life. The SHINE for Autumn Act takes a critical step in stillbirth prevention. It funds enhanced research, training, and awareness of this issue. It arms healthcare providers with the tools to help prevent it. I am proud to lead this effort with Congresswoman Kim and my colleagues to save lives in our communities.”

Named to Honor Autumn Joy

The SHINE for Autumn Act is named in honor of Autumn Joy, who was born still on July 8, 2011. Her death tragically impacted her family and propelled her mother, Debbie, toward helping others through stillbirth advocacy. She has been working tirelessly to give Autumn’s short life a purpose. She strives to shed light on this heartbreaking public health crisis.

The SHINE for Autumn Act (H.R. 5487) passed the House with incredible bipartisan support in the 117th Congress.

This news comes from Congresswoman Robin Kelly’s office.