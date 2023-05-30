Celebrate Juneteenth 2023 at Hallelujah Temple

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Hallelujah Temple invites you to attend a “fun-filled day at the Temple” celebrating Juneteenth 2023. The day promises to be “fun for everyone in honor of Juneteenth, says Community Liaison Carolyn Prince.

The church invites community members to play the “Know Your Heritage” game. “We invite all to come. No prior preparations are necessary to participate in this interactive game. Just come ready to play!” according to the congregation’s Media Assistant Angelica Herndon.

Church members ask you to share this news and “bring your celebratory shoes to step into the winner’s circle by showing how much you know about your heritage.”

“If your heritage knowledge is limited, there is no need to shy away. We will be in teams, so you don’t have to know it all. Just a little bit of knowledge will go a long way.”

Attendees can come and just enjoy the games. “If you don’t want to play, hang out with our audience and help us cheer the teams on. Enjoy the other interactive fun things we have in store for you,” Ms., Herndon said.,

Hallelujah Temple is at 1 Dogwood Street, Park Forest. Find the church and its members right along Western Avenue.

Hallelujah Temple invites you to Know Your Heritage this Juneteenth 2023.

“Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States,” begins the History page on Juneteenth.com. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Note that this was two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation – which had become official January 1, 1863. The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order. However, with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance.”

