Celebrate Hummingbirds, Monarchs, and Bees With the Forest Preserve District

Will County-(ENEWSPF)- Don’t despair that summer is waning; instead, celebrate the hummingbirds, monarchs, and bees highlighted in early August programs hosted by the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:

Hummingbird Rooftop Hangout: Aug. 2 through Aug. 31, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays. Visit the green roof and view hummingbirds from a vantage point you’ve never experienced before. Please sit to relax as hummingbirds zip by or grab a pair of binoculars to follow their movements. Hands-on activities and a take-home craft will be available. Free for all ages.

Magical Monarchs: noon-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Learn about monarchs by visiting different activity stations at the nature center. Talk with a naturalist about how the Forest Preserve District raises and tags monarchs at the nature center. Play a migration game, make crafts, and more! Activities are self-guided. Free for all ages.

Discovery Isle – Raccoons: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Learn how the resourceful raccoon survives in the forest. This is a drop-in program. Free for all ages.

Sunset Paddle: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Enjoy a relaxing evening on the water to watch the sunset. Equipment will be provided. Post paddle, hang out by the fire, and enjoy s’mores. This is a self-guided, non-instructional program. Ages 18 or older; $20 per person. Register by Aug. 1.

From Birds to Bees

Birding in the Preserves (Zoom Webinar): 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, online. Learn about birds and birding from home on this virtual hike through one of the District’s preserves. Free for all ages. Register by Aug. 2.

Fun & Food Trucks: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, Hickory Creek – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Celebrate the end of summer with this fantastic Fun & Food Trucks event featuring Smokin’ Z BBQ, Auntie Anne’s pretzels, and Lil Deb’s serving delicious food. Enjoy live music, outdoor lawn games, giveaways, and a bounce house for the kids. Free entry for all ages.

What’s Under There? A (Brief) History of Undergarments: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Learn about the history of undergarments on National Underwear Day, which a special peek at the people of Illinois Country in the 18th century. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by Aug. 3.

Meet a Beekeeper: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 6 and Sept. 3, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Local beekeeper Mike Rusnak will discuss the art of beekeeping. Ask questions, chat, and troubleshoot with Rusnak, who has more than 15 years of beekeeping experience to share. Pick up specific beekeeping tips or learn more about the world of beekeeping. Free for all ages.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.