Battery & Warrant Calls: Police Reports Through July 17, 2023

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The week leading up to July 17 included battery charges and a warrant call from outside departments on two men. This week showed an unusual number of conflicts that allegedly led to people striking each other. We report these in hopes that people will think twice next time and avoid physical confrontations.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through July 17, 2023

Domestic Battery

Police charged Thaddeus J. Smith II, 31, 313 Seneca St., Park Forest, on July 9 with two counts of domestic battery. Police responded to a home on Seneca Street on July 8 at 10:42 PM to investigate a report of an unwanted subject.

According to the complainant, Thaddeus J. Smith II allegedly returned home intoxicated. The complainant asked the police to remove him from the home. An officer said there had to be a court eviction to remove Mr. Smith.

Later that night, at 11:54 PM, police responded to the same home to investigate a domestic battery report. Mr. Smith allegedly choked the complainant on a bed, according to police. Police described the complainant as crying and visibly upset. According to the report, the complainant alleged that Mr. Smith choked her, which almost caused her to lose consciousness.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Marylyn Richmond, 31, 20 Hemlock St., Park Forest, on July 11 and charged her with one count of domestic battery. Police responded to an address on Hemlock Street to investigate a domestic battery report. Ms. Richmond allegedly punched the complainant after gaining access to a room where he barricaded himself, according to police.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Dominique M. Kimble, 34, 7315 S. East End Ave. GW, Chicago, on July 13, charging her with one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting a peace officer.

Police responded to an address on Western Avenue to investigate a report of an unwanted subject. Ms. Kimble allegedly struck the complainant with an unknown object, according to police. When police located Ms. Kimble and attempted to place handcuffs on her, she reportedly tensed her arms and “forcibly” pulled away from police, according to the report.

First Warrant

Police took Noah B. Clayton, 24, 127 Algonquin St., Park Forest, into custody on July 14. The Orland Hills Police Department notified the Park Forest Police Department at 1:26 AM they had Clayton in custody on a bond forfeiture warrant. The Will County Sheriff’s Office issued the warrant that originated from the Park Forest Police Department, according to police.

According to the report, the warrant was in connection with an alleged charge of driving with a suspended license. An officer went to a gas station in the 7200 block of West Lincoln Highway to meet an officer and take custody of Mr. Clayton, according to police.

Second Warrant

Police responded to the Evanston Police Department on July 14 to transport a man to Park Forest in connection with a warrant. An officer transported Tyrone Cook, 42, 309 Osage St., Park Forest, to the Park Forest Police Department and processed Mr. Cook on his alleged bond forfeiture warrant, according to the report.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Justin R. Sprewer, 26, 534 Antietam St., Park Forest, on July 14 and charged him with one count of domestic battery. Police responded to a home on Antietam Street at 9:23 PM to investigate a domestic battery report. Mr. Sprewer allegedly pushed the complainant with both hands, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs, according to police.

Battery

Police arrested Cheyenne D., Payne, 23, 480 W. 127th St., Chicago, on July 16, and charged her with battery.

Police responded to the intersection of Western Avenue and Main Street at 12:07 AM to investigate a traffic accident. A responding officer saw a crashed, unoccupied vehicle. He also saw a woman who had a small amount of blood around her mouth.

The officer learned that the blood around the woman’s mouth was unrelated to the traffic crash. In fact, the woman, who was the complainant, was not in the crash at all.

She said another woman allegedly struck her in the mouth with a closed fist while she was walking her dog near that same intersection.

Complainant, Seeing Accident, Stops To Inquire

The complainant saw two women near the vehicle and asked what happened, according to police. The women allegedly told her to mind her own business and became aggressive, according to the report.

“Suddenly, without provocation, one of the [women allegedly] struck the complainant in the mouth with a closed fist, causing her mouth to bleed,” according to the report.

Police located the women nearby. The complainant identified Cynthia D Payne as the woman who allegedly punched her, according to police.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Courtney K. Branch, 21, 452 Talala St., Park Forest, and charged her with one count of domestic battery.

Police responded to a home on Talala Street at 6:22 PM to investigate a report of domestic battery. Upon arrival, the reporting officer saw a number of people outside the home shouting at each other, according to police.

The complainant said that after she and Mr. Branch left a casino together they began to argue, according to the report. The complainant said she wanted to take Mr. Branch her home, according to police. They went to the house on Talala Street.

Physical Altercation Allegedly Over Tossed Clothes

While collecting her clothes from a clothes basket, the complainant admitted that she through the clothes about the room, allegedly hitting Mr. Branch with the clothes, according to police.

At that point, a physical altercation ensued during which Mr. Branch and the complainant allegedly punched and kicked each other, according to police. The complainant said that she was on the floor as Mr. Branch allegedly punched, kicked, and stomped on her head, according to police. She also allegedly admitted that during the altercation, she spat on Mr. Branch, according to police.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

