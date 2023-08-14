Alert: Delay Showers, Use Less Water Because of Strong Storms Today

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Officials ask residents across the Chicagoland area, including in the Village of Park Forest, to limit their water usage today, even delay showers, as severe weather begins to drench the area. Several inches of rain could fall between this afternoon and evening.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago has declared an “overflow action alert” today.

The alert asks residents to delay taking showers or baths while also waiting to operate their dishwashers or washing machines. Officials also ask residents to refrain from watering their lawns and to flush toilets in their homes less frequently in the coming hours.

Park Forest is under a Flood Watch until midnight tonight. We experience a Flood Watch when conditions are favorable for a specific hazardous weather event to occur. It does not mean flooding will happen, but it is possible.

Flooding and sewer backups can happen for various reasons, ranging from the conveyance of water flow in local pipes, the groundwater table, undersized drainage designs and roof loads, and sump pumps attached to house lines. To help prevent flooding inside or around your home, there are actions you and your family can take before and during rainfall. Learn more about how to prepare for stormwater by clicking here.

This is a news alert from the Village of Park Forest.