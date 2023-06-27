Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine‘s critical security and defense needs. Further, this authorization is the Biden Administration’s forty-first drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. This package, valued at up to $500 million, includes key capabilities to support Ukraine’s counteroffensive operations. Moreover, it will strengthen its air defenses to help Ukraine protect its people, as well as additional armored vehicles, anti-armor systems, critical weapons, and other equipment to help Ukraine push back on Russia’s war of aggression.

In total, the United States has committed more than $41.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. This includes more than $40.5 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24, 2022.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke on June 25 with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov to discuss regional security developments and dynamics on the ground in Ukraine. Secretary Austin reiterated unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine and discussed security assistance priorities to meet Ukraine’s needs on the battlefield.

The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact.

The items in this security package for Ukraine include:

Additional weapons for Patriot air defense systems;

Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

Demolitions munitions and systems for obstacle clearing;

Mine clearing equipment;

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

30 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles;

25 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin anti-armor systems;

AT-4 anti-armor systems;

Anti-armor rockets;

High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

Precision aerial munitions;

Small arms and over 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;

Thermal imagery systems and night vision devices;

Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;

Spare parts, generators, and other field equipment.

The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements.

