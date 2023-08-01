Bark Improvements: Park Forest’s Dog Park to Close Aug. 2 for Maintenance

The Park Forest Bark District Will Close Temporarily for Maintenance and Improvements

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A special space for canines will undergo some “bark improvements.” The Park Forest Bark District will close temporarily Wednesday, August 2, to undergo maintenance and improvements.

Crews will lay down a new asphalt walking path leading to Winnebago Park’s front entrance.

Department of Recreation, Parks and Community Health Director Kevin Adams commented.

Mr. Adams noted that crews will also replace the south fence, including the facility entrance.

The project is expected to last about a week. The park is set to reopen on Wednesday, August 9. Signage will alert residents of the closure.

Mr. Adams said that although a temporary inconvenience, residents will likely enjoy the improvements.

“We thank you for your patience and consideration during this time,” Adams said. “[We] hope you like the new look when the park reopens.”

Your dogs will likely bark their approval at the improvements as well.

Running and Barking Since 2009

The Park Forest Bark District opened in the summer of 2009. The Village conducted a “Name the Park Forest Dog Park Contest” in the runup to the first running dogs. Ms. Du Shon Brown, a resident of Park Forest for ten years at the time, won the naming contest. Park Forest’s website called her “a huge supporter of our furry friends” at the time.

The park is located at Winnebago Park, at the intersection of 218th Street and Wildwood Dr. The Park Forest Bark District is 3.5 acres, divided into two sections, with 5-foot high fencing. One must have a key card to enter the park.

There is a pavilion with benches for dog owners who wish to chat, read, or rest. The facility has a drinking fountain outside the main gate. The fountain serves humans and canines. There are also bags to clean up after the animals, waste receptacles, and trees to shade you and your dog.

Like all parks in Park Forest, the Bark District is open from sunrise to sunset.

After all, sleeping dogs have to lie sometime.

The park closes periodically to allow turf to recover, especially after heavy rain or wintertime use. Divided in half with a fence, sometimes crews close one side of the park at a time, allowing that section to recover.

Owners are legally responsible for their dogs and any injuries or damage caused by their dogs.

Sections of this article come from the Village of Park Forest website.

Find the Dog Park After Bark Improvements