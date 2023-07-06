Suburban Chicago Doctor Sentenced to Federal Prison and Fined $1 Million for Health Care Fraud

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A suburban Chicago doctor was sentenced to a federal prison term and fined $1 million for submitting fraudulent claims to Medicare and a private insurer.

JOHN A. GREAGER II, 75, of Hinsdale, Ill., pleaded guilty to a healthcare fraud charge earlier this year. U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman imposed the fine and a 6-month prison sentence after a hearing in Chicago’s federal court.

Greager owned and operated Cancer Therapy Associates S.C., in Lombard, Ill. From 2015 to 2021, Greager caused fraudulent claims to be submitted to Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, falsely stating that mole-removal procedures had been provided to patients on multiple dates. In actuality, Greager knew that those services were not provided as billed. Greager had removed multiple moles on a single date, but the procedures were billed as though they were removed on separate dates to maximize reimbursement from Medicare and BCBS. Greager admitted that he knew insurers paid more for moles removed on separate dates than multiple moles on a single date. Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield ultimately paid Greager approximately $1.7 million due to his scheme.

Greager stored moles onsite at his office to conceal his fraudulent conduct and delayed sending them for pathology testing. As a result, the pathology reports made it appear that Greager had removed the moles on separate dates. Greager’s conduct delayed critical testing on moles that he removed for serious illnesses, including cancer. Greager also created fake patient charts, including pre-operative and post-operative notes that indicated he performed mole-removal procedures on dates when he was not in Illinois. Medicare audited Greager’s patient charts, prompting Greager to instruct his staff to create false records to hide the fact that he committed health care fraud.

The sentence was announced by Morris Pasqual, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; Robert W. “Wes” Wheeler, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI; Mario Pinto, Special Agent-in-Charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General; Irene Lindow, Special Agent-in-Charge of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General in Chicago; and Amy K. Parker, Special Agent-in-Charge of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management Office of the Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jared Hasten and Virginia Hancock represented the government.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.