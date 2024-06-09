To April 2024: Police Blotter Reports Through April 1, 2024

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—At the start of April 2024, police said a man drove on Sauk Trail at 70 MPH. In addition to aggravated speeding, police charged him with DUI.

Police charged a Flossmoor man with aggravated driving while his license was revoked. Police learned this man had 11 prior driving convictions while his license was suspended/revoked. Another man saw a charge of domestic battery, and a Calumet City man received a ticket charging possession of cannabis. While not arrests per se, we continue to report on cannabis incidents to remind us all that, while legal, we may not use cannabis in a vehicle nor transport it improperly.

Here is an official FAQ with answers to many questions on cannabis use in Illinois.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through April 1, 2024

March 28: Aggravated Driving While License Was Revoked

Police arrested Hurtis J. Bibbs, 42, Flossmoor, on March 28 and charged him with one count of aggravated driving while his license was revoked, no front-mounted registration, and window tint beyond 6 inches.

An officer driving eastbound on Sauk Trail near Minocqua Street saw a gray Toyota Camry traveling westbound on Sauk Trail. As the Toyota passed, the officer noticed that the entire front windshield was tinted, and the vehicle had no front-mounted registration plate, according to police. It was 12:05 PM.

According to police, the officer made a U-turn and followed the car westbound on Sauk Trail, catching up as it turned into the inner Sauk Trail shopping Plaza. The officer activated the emergency lighting on his patrol vehicle, and the Camry pulled into a parking stall. The officer conducted a computer inquiry and learned the car was registered to Hurtis J. Bibbs.

According to the police, an officer from the Richton Park Police Department arrived shortly thereafter to assist. The officer who followed the vehicle went to the passenger side of the Toyota and spoke with the driver, later identified as Mr. Bibbs.

Driver Provides State ID Instead of Driver’s License

The officer told Mr. Bibbs the reason for the stop. Mr. Bibbs told the officer that he had a front plate but had not yet mounted it to the front of the vehicle.

The officer asked for a driver’s license and insurance. Mr. Bibbs gave the officer an Illinois Identification Card. He allegedly told the officer that his license was suspended because of prior tickets.

The officer returned to his patrol vehicle and conducted another computer inquiry. He learned that Mr. Bibbs had a revoked license with six suspensions and six revocations, according to police.

The officer returned to the Camry and asked Mr. Bibbs to exit the vehicle, took him into custody, and placed him in handcuffs. He took Mr. Bibbs to the Park Forest Police Department.

The officer learned that Mr. Bibbs had 11 prior driving convictions with a suspended/revoked license. These happened when his license was suspended for a violation of 625 ILCS 5/11-501:

Driving while under the influence of alcohol, other drug or drugs, intoxicating compound or compounds or any combination thereof. Source: ilga.gov/legislation

Mr. Bibbs had an initial court date of March 29, 2024, at the Markham Courthouse.

March 31: DUI, Aggravated Speeding

Tristian E. Smith. (Photo: PFPD)

Police arrested Tristian E. Smith, 36, Chicago Heights, on March 31 and charged him with DUI, uninsured motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, suspended registration, expired registration, and aggravated speeding.

An officer in a vehicle facing westbound on Sauk Trail at Central Park Avenue saw a black Dodge Durango heading eastbound on Sauk Trail. According to police, the Dodge had high beams activated before approaching the intersection of Sauk Trail and Central Park Avenue. As it approached the officer’s police squad, the radar clocked the Dodge traveling 70 mph, according to the report.

It was 1:44 AM.

Officer Conducts a U-turn

The officer conducted a U-turn at Central Park Avenue and positioned his squad behind the Dodge Durango in the left eastbound lane of Sauk Trail. According to police, the Durango stopped at a red light at Blackhawk Drive, crossing the solid white line over the crosswalk.

The officer contacted SouthCom Dispatch via radio with the Durango’s registration, preparing for a traffic stop. When the traffic signal turned green, the Dodge allegedly accelerated, drifting right through the intersection, with the rear passenger-side tires crossing onto the dotted dividing lines for about a second, according to police. The Dodge then took a hard left readjustment back into the left lane, according to police.

Police: Car Continues After Lights Flash and Sirens Sound

According to police, the officer activated his emergency lights and sirens, initiating a traffic stop near the Shell Gas Station. The vehicle allegedly failed to pull over to the curbside immediately.

According to police, it accelerated from 29 to 52 miles per hour, maintaining speeds over the 30 miles per hour posted speed limit. The car slowly merged into the right curbside lane without signaling. It maintained speeds between 47 miles per hour and 52 miles per hour. It continued at approximately 40 mph on the right curbside lane and activated the right turn signal, police said.

The car then reduced speeds from 38 to 33 miles per hour, momentarily activating the rear brake lights. The vehicle then stopped in front of a home on Sauk Trail, according to police. This was about .43 miles from the Shell Gas Station, according to police.

Report: The driver said he was heading home and drove quickly.

The officer contacted the driver and only car occupant, Tristian E. Smith. According to police, Mr. Smith told the officer he had left the Red Star Lounge in Matteson and was heading home, so he was traveling at a high speed.

The officer smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle, according to police. Another officer arrived to assist.

The officer who curbed the vehicle repositioned to the front driver’s window and asked Mr. Smith to leave the car. He then escorted Mr. Smith to the rear of his vehicle, where he arrested him on suspicion of aggravated speeding, 40 mph above the posted limit, according to police.

Inside the car, police said they found an open green can of Monaco line crush flavored tequila cocktail, according to the report.

At the Park Forest Police Department, Mr. Smith refused to take a breath test, according to police.

Moving to April 2024

Citation: Possession of Cannabis – April 1, 2024

Police gave Daquari Dodd-Woodland, 27, Calumet City, a municipal citation charging possession of cannabis on April 1 when an officer saw the driver of a black Hyundai who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. According to the report, this was near Orchard Drive and Illinois Street.

After curbing the vehicle, the officer saw a cup in the center console with green leafy residue, according to police. The officer asked the driver, Daquari Dodd-Woodland if there was any amount of cannabis in the car. Mr. Dodd-Woodland gave the officer a plastic baggie that contained a green leafy substance, according to police.

This incident involved a municipal citation or ticket, not an arrest.

April 1, 2024: Domestic Battery

Police arrested Jimmell R. Nash, 25, Park Forest, on April 1 and charged him with one count of domestic battery. Police responded to a home on Allegheny Street at 4:29 PM to investigate a domestic incident.

Mr. Nash allegedly grabbed a woman with both arms, causing her to lose balance and fall to the ground, according to police. A responding officer saw a small cut on the alleged victim’s right cheek, according to the report.

Note: You can read more about Officer Hanink (pictured above) on the Park Forest Police Department’s social media page.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.