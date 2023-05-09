Park Forest Police Blotter Reports April 4 thru 8, 2023

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- April turned out to be a busy week for police. In general, “busy” is not a word first responders like to use. Just looking at April 4 through the beginning of April 8 there were incidents involving criminal trespass and men arrested in connection with outstanding warrants.

No Driver’s License

Brian K. Goodwin, 22, 225078 Ridgway Ave., Richton Park, was charged on April 4 with speeding, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and no driver’s license, and issued a municipal citation charging unlawful possession of cannabis.

An officer on patrol at 3:16 PM observed a Jeep traveling northbound on Western Avenue at 55 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to the radar in the officer’s squad. The officer also saw that the registration of the vehicle expired in March 2022. The officer approached the vehicle, which stopped in the first block of Westwood Drive. The driver, later identified as Brian Goodwin, blew smoke out of his mouth which smelled of the odor of cannabis, according to police.

When the officer conducted a name check, he discovered that Mr. Goodwin’s license had expired in 2021, according to police. Another officer arrived to assist. Upon searching Mr. Goodwin’s Jeep police located a small green bag filled with a green leafy substance, suspected cannabis. Police also located a gray backpack in the back seat containing a firearm, according to police. The firearm was not loaded but the magazine was clear, according to police.

Police confirmed that Mr. Goodwin had an active Firearm Owner Identification Card, according to police. The officer unseated the firearm’s magazine and secured the gun inside the backpack in the trunk of the vehicle, according to police.

Police released Mr. Goodwin on an individual bond at the scene. A valid driver arrived to pick up both Mr. Goodwin and his vehicle, according to police.

Criminal Trespass

Aaron L Moore, 29, 132 Forest Blvd., Park Forest, was arrested on April 5 and charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to real property. Police were dispatched to Forest Boulevard regarding a report of an unwanted subject. The Area J Cooperative Management told police that a man was at the location to which police responded and that the man was banned from the property, according to police.

Warrant

Mark L. Terrell, 35, 128 Monee Rd., Park Forest, was arrested on April 6 and processed on a Park Forest warrant out of Will County on charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of a fight on Monee Road. According to police, there was a party where a lot of people were drinking alcohol and one person felt that two others were going to get into a fight. When police investigated, they discovered that Mr. Terrell had an outstanding warrant. There were no arrests in connection with the argument at the residence.

Warrant

Ramanze T. Robinson, 21, 9331 S. University Ave., Chicago, was arrested on April 8 in connection with an active out-of-state warrant from Michigan City, Indiana. The warrant was on a charge of robbery. Police responded to Fir Street in reference to a report of shots fired and four people shot. Officers discovered one deceased inside the residence. While on the scene of the shooting, officers were dispatched to Court E-10, across the street from the shooting. Dispatch told officers they received a call of a suspicious subject. They located Mr. Robinson.