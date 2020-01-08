Man Charged with Sexual Abuse After Allegedly Fondling a One-year-old Baby

Aundre A. Crayton. (PFPD Booking Photo)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Park Forest man was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor sexual abuse after he allegedly fondled a one-year-old baby girl.

Police were called to a residence in the first block of Hemlock Street to investigate a report of domestic battery on December 8 at 4:33 AM. Police spoke with Aundre A. Crayton, 30, 37 Hemlock St., Park Forest,

and the complainant.

The complainant reported that she woke up at approximately 4 AM and saw Mr. Crayton allegedly fondling the baby girl through her diaper, according to police. According to the complainant, Mr. Crayton was also masturbating at the time.

When the complainant asked him why he was (allegedly) fondling the child, Mr. Crayton denied touching the child and allegedly pushed the complainant into a wall in the living room, knocking off her headscarf, according to police.

The complainant then called 911.

Mr. Crayton told police that he did not touch the baby and has never touched the baby “for his sexual arousal,” according to the report.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.