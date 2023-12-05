How a University Park Man Secured a DUI Charge in Park Forest

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police found a University Park man sleeping in his car while parked in the driveway of a home on Springfield Street. The man insisted he was not in Park Forest but at his house in University Park, according to police. Instead of getting to drive home, the man secured suspicion of DUI after he unsuccessfully performed field sobriety tests, according to police.

Police arrested Anthony G. Brown, 35, 522 Nathan Rd., University Park, on October 1, charging him with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and other drugs, driving without valid insurance, and possessing a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Anthony Gl Brown. (Photo: PFPD)

Four officers responded to Springfield Street at 8:14 AM on October 1 to investigate a report of a suspicious automobile. According to police, they found Anthony G. Brown in the driver’s seat of a black 2023 Ford Explorer. According to police, the officers “repeatedly knocked on the driver’s side window” to wake Mr. Brown. He did wake up. However, according to the report, he kept falling back to sleep.

Police asked Mr. Brown for his driver’s license and insurance. Instead, according to the report, Mr. Brown allegedly gave officers multiple credit cards. He could not get his license out of his wallet and ended up handing the whole wallet over to police, according to police.

Police allege that Mr. Brown was unable to maintain focus. They also detected a strong smell of alcohol coming out of the vehicle, according to police. They asked him to step out of the car. Instead, according to police, Mr. Brown started the vehicle before he unlocked his door and got out of the car. Officers noted that he used the vehicle store for support while exiting the car, according to police.

Officers found a machete and a collapsible baton on the driver’s side floor between the door and the seat, according to police.

How He Secured Suspicion of DUI

Mr. Brown permitted officers to search him, according to the report. They asked him how he had arrived in the home’s driveway where they had found him. He allegedly told officers that he drove there, coming from work that day at 5:30 AM, according to police. They asked why he parked in the driveway on Springfield Street. Mr. Brown allegedly stated several times that he lived there and that it was his house, according to police. According to the report, Mr. Brown appeared confused and insisted he was not in Park Forest but University Park. He told officers he was sleeping in front of his house, according to police.

One officer performed the Illinois Standard Field Sobriety Tests on Mr. Brown. Afterward, police took him into custody on suspicion of DUI.

Police inventoried Mr. Brown’s vehicle and found a loaded firearm, a black Canik TP9 Elite SC, that was loaded with 15 live 9 mm rounds, according to the report. They also report finding a 6.7 g bag of cannabis, two empty boxes of mushroom edibles, and an open half-empty bottle of tequila, according to the report.

At the police station, Mr. Brown allegedly told officers he didn’t remember what he was doing the entire day before, September 30, 2023. He refused a breath test, according to the report.

