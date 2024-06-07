Police: A man charged with DUI said, “All I was doing was drinking.”

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—According to police, a man charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) told them, “All I was doing was drinking. Everyone gets intoxicated when they’re drinking, right?”

There are two other incidents included in this post.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through March 23, 2024

DUI

Police arrested Randy L. Anderson, 33, South Holland, on March 22 and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended, and transportation of open alcohol.

Police responded to Lakewood Court at 5:27 AM to investigate a report of a suspicious subject. When they arrived, they saw a gray GMC Terrain with Indiana plates parked on the grass next to a home, according to police. Randy L. Anderson stood outside the vehicle and leaned into the driver’s side of the GMC.

Police confirmed that the GMC Terrain belonged to Mr. Anderson.

Randy L. Anderson allegedly told police, “All I was doing was drinking.” (Photo: PFPD)

An officer approached Mr. Anderson. She noticed that the vehicle had a wet tire tread with fresh grass in the tread, according to police. Mr. Anderson then approached the police with a mouthful of food and tried to speak. He could not do so, so he spit the food into his hands and then onto the ground, according to police.

Police say that he had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech, and there was a smell of alcohol coming from his breath, according to police.

Mr. Anderson told one of the officers that he was at this home to see his brother. According to the report, Mr. Anderson was unable to answer his brother’s address. An officer then asked him if he had his ID with him. Mr. Anderson said that he did. The officer asked where his ID was. However, according to police, Mr. Anderson was “unable to multitask and grabbed his wallet” from his pocket, according to police.

Police: Fumbling Through Wallet

Mr. Anderson then removed his sweater and put it on the GMC.

The officer asked Mr. Anderson for his ID again. This time, he grabbed his wallet from his pocket and began to go through it, according to police. Police asked him where he was coming from. Mr. Anderson allegedly said he was coming from “the strip club,” according to police. Police asked him how he got there. He said he drove and pointed to the vehicle.

He then “fumbled through his wallet” and then put it back in his pocket, according to police. An officer asked him if his ID was in his wallet. Mr. Anderson said it was. The officer asked Mr. Anderson where his wallet was. Mr. Anderson mumbled, “F**k, did I get into this sh*t again?” according to police.

Mr. Anderson then pulled out his wallet and gave one of the officers an Indiana driver’s license. According to police, he then fumbled with his wallet and dropped items on the ground.

When police checked, they discovered that Mr. Anderson had a suspended Illinois driver’s license, according to police. An officer asked Mr. Anderson if he drove there. He told her, “I guess I did, yeah yeah, I drove here,” according to police. Police asked him which club he came from, and he replied, “390,” according to police.

Again, the police asked him where he was going. He told them he was going to his brother’s home. When asked where his brother lived, he allegedly told police that his brother lived in Chicago.

Police: “F**k, I keep doing this sh*t.”

According to police, Mr. Anderson stumbled around. He also said, “See how I’m stumbling?” One of the officers asked him to move to the driveway so she could conduct Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on him. Mr. Anderson hesitated and allegedly said, “F**k, I keep doing this sh*t,” and then repeated, “F**k, I keep doing this sh*t,” according to police.

According to the report, Mr. Anderson continued to walk around the property and “was unwilling to cooperate” and take the field sobriety tests.

Police Find an Open Bottle of Alcohol: Report

Police arrested him on suspicion of driving while his license was suspended and to investigate driving under the influence of alcohol. They took him to the Park Forest Police Department and had a company tow his car.

Before this, they conducted an inventory of the vehicle and allegedly found an open bottle of Black Label alcohol in the center console, according to police.

At the police station, an officer attempted to conduct the field sobriety tests once again. According to police, Mr. Anderson remained uncooperative.

Report: “All I was doing was drinking.”

He told officers, “All I was doing was drinking. Everyone gets intoxicated when they’re drinking, right?” according to the report.

Mr. Anderson also refused to provide a breath sample. Police charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended, and transporting open alcohol. He had a mandatory court appearance on May 9, 2024, at the Markham Courthouse, according to police.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Aaliyah Ivory, 26, Park Forest, on March 22 and charged her with domestic battery.

Police responded to a home on Hay Street at 6:28 PM regarding a domestic battery report. Ms. Ivory allegedly kicked another woman in the head, causing injury to her head, according to police.

Police observed a mass swelling above the complainant’s left eye, which appeared to be from the altercation, according to the report.

Criminal Damage to Property

Police arrested Michael N. Collins, 36, Joliet, on March 23 and charged him with criminal damage to property.

Police responded to an address on Cunningham Drive in the Downtown to investigate a 911 hang-up.

When they arrived, there appeared to be some disturbance as several people stood before a business, yelling at each other. One man was bleeding from his right hand and had minor cuts on his face, according to police.

Broken Glass, Window Shattered

An officer saw a large amount of broken glass on the ground in front of the storefront.

The officer asked how the window broke and how the man got his injuries. The man alleged that someone pushed him into the window, according to police. The officer asked who pushed him. The man, who appeared to be intoxicated, pointed at a man who sat in the front passenger seat of a gray Dodge Durango, according to police. This man, later identified as Michael N. Collins, stepped out of the vehicle to talk to the officer.

Mr. Collins allegedly had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and appeared also to be intoxicated, according to police.

Police spoke with the complainant, who said that just moments earlier, for unknown reasons, Mr. Collins had become unruly with the people gathered at the business for a baby shower. He allegedly began cursing at everyone. Family members tried to calm him. However, he persisted, according to police.

Report: Shoved Through the Window

According to police, the injured complainant tried to intervene as Mr. Collins allegedly became increasingly unruly. The complainant said he eventually had to put his arms around Mr. Collins in a bear hug-like fashion. As he did so, the physical struggle got out of control. He ended up getting shoved into and through the establishment’s glass storefront window.

The injured complainant declined to file criminal complaints against Mr. Collins. According to the report, Mr. Collins “verbally acknowledged and assumed responsibility for” the broken window.

According to police, the business owner responded to the scene and said she would sign complaints against Mr. Collins on a charge of criminal damage to property.

