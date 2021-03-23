Chicago Woman and Man Shot on Farragut Street

The #TimStrong Squad 204 of the Park Forest Police Department. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Two people from Chicago were shot on Farragut Street early Sunday morning, according to police, who described their injuries as non-life-threatening. There were no arrests so far and police are asking for the public’s help.

On Sunday, March 21, 2021, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Park Forest police officers and paramedics responded to the 300 block of Farragut Street for the report of shots fired with injuries, according to a statement issued Monday by police.

Responding officers found three victims who had been inside of a parked vehicle at that location when someone on foot opened fire at them. A 28-year-old Chicago woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body and a 28-year-old Chicago man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder. Paramedics transported both victims so they could receive medical treatment, according to police.

The third victim was not injured, police said.

Further investigation revealed that the shooting appeared to be connected to a party that had taken place at an otherwise vacant home on the 400 block of Indiana Street where police discovered that shots had been fired inside and outside of the building. Police said no victims from that location were identified.

Police spoke with the owner of the vacant home who told them the home was supposed to be unoccupied. New tenants are scheduled to move in to that residence in April.

“These incidents remain under active investigation, and additional information will not be shared at this time,” the statement said. “The Park Forest Police Department requests anyone with information about either of these incidents, including the identities of anyone who may have attended the party, to contact the Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.”