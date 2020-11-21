3 AM DUI: Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through November 10, 2020

Abril Diaz was charged with a DUI on November 7, 2020. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports, which include a 3 AM DUI arrest, are complete through November 10, 2020. Charges for those arrested DUI and battery.

There were no arrests for the next week, date ending November 7, 2020. There were burglary reports which we will publish.

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

eNews Park Forest reports this information because the public in the United States has the right to know.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through November 10, 2020

3 AM DUI

Abril Diaz, 20, 7811 S. Kedvale Ave., Chicago, was arrested on November 7 and charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI greater than 0.08, disobeying a stop sign, and speeding over the posted limit. Ms. Diaz was also charged with one count of alcohol consumption by a minor.

An officer was on patrol at 3 AM on Shabbona Drive just north of Blackhawk Drive when he observed a vehicle driving northbound on Blackhawk Drive allegedly at a high rate of speed and completely disregarding a stop sign at that intersection, “failing to even slow down prior to crossing the intersection,” according to police.

The officer followed the car northbound on Blackhawk Drive and noted that the vehicle allegedly continued at a high rate of speed, traveling 49 mph in a posted 30 mph zone, according to the officer’s radar. The officer caught up with the vehicle as it turned westbound onto Sauk Trail from Blackhawk Drive. The officer activated the emergency lighting on his patrol vehicle and curbed the car on Sauk Trail just West of Central Park Avenue.

The officer approached the vehicle on the passenger side and knocked on the rear window of the car informing the driver to lower all windows as they all had dark tint, according to police. The driver was later identified as Abril Diaz.

The vehicle had a total of five people in it.

The officer detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from inside the car, according to police. Ms. Diaz told the officer that she consumed her last alcoholic beverage at 1 AM, according to police. She told the officer that they had been at a family party. The officer conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, explaining them and demonstrating them to Ms. Diaz, according to the report.

For the exercise, “walk and turn,” Ms. Diaz was allegedly unable to assume the starting position without stepping off the line, according to police. Ms. Diaz took nine steps, none being heel-to-toe as instructed, according to police.

At the Park forest Police Department, Ms. Diaz submitted a breath sample yielding a .084 breath alcohol content, according to police. The vehicle was seized and towed per local ordinance. The others in the car were released without charges.

Battery

Jireh N. Kelsey, 19, 1711 N. Lorel Ave., Chicago, was arrested on November 10 and charged with battery after police responded to the area of Sauk Trail and Central Park Avenue at 10:30 PM to assist a Richton Park officer who was flagged down by two subjects, according to police. According to police, Mr. Kelsey told police that the female victim allegedly scratched his face so he allegedly “smacked her one time in the mouth,” according to police.