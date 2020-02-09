Entire Marian Catholic Speech Team Advances to IHSA Sectionals

All competitors from Marian Catholic High School’s Speech Team advanced to IHSA Regionals Saturday, December 7, 2020. Back row: Abimbola Adekoya (Jr.), Fiona Keating (Sr.), Taylor Trojan (Jr.), Carrington Johnson (Sr.); Middle row: Paige Parker (Sr), Kaitlyn McGary (Sr), John Hatcher (Sr), Payton Ramsey (Sr); Front row: Oluwakemi Johnson (Sr), Caleb Braziel (Jr), Ashley Saul (Sr), Alex Korfiatis (Jr). (Photo: MCHS)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- All competitors from Marian Catholic High School’s Speech Team advanced to IHSA Regional competition Saturday. The performance of the students drew praise from the school’s Director of Speech & Theatre Laura Hilger.

“I am proud to announce that we have advanced ALL 15 events through to Sectionals! Sectionals will be held at Reavis High School on Saturday! These kids never cease to amaze me,” Ms. Hilger said in an email.

Marian Catholic’s Performance in the Round Cast, Journey of the Sparrows. Front row: Marcus Bobbitt (Fr), Miguel Maninang (So), Yulisa Gutierrez (Jr), Anjelica Soto (Fr), Brooke Busby (Fr); Back row: Vanesa Barajas (So), Natalia Taylor (So), Jayson Evans (So), Benjamin Izebhijie (Jr), Gia Mele (So). Not pictured: Cassidy Casanova (Jr). (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Students advancing placed as follows:

Abimbola Adekoya and Fiona Keating took 1st place in Dramatic Duet Acting.

Fiona Keating took 4th place in Dramatic Interpretation.

Alex Korfiatis took 3rd place in Extemporaneous Speaking.

Ashley Saul and Caleb Braziel took 2nd place in Humorous Duet Acting.

Oluwakemi Johnson took 3rd place in Impromptu Speaking.

Abimbola Adekoya took 2nd Place in Informative Speaking.

Payton Ramsey took 3rd place in Humorous Interpretation.

Kaitlyn McGary took 1st place in Oratorical Declamation.

Taylor Trojan took 3rd place in Original Comedy.

John Hatcher took 1st place in Original Oratory and Special Occasion Speaking.

Carrington Johnson took 2nd place in Poetry and 3rd place in Prose.

Paige Parker took 4th place in Radio Speaking.

Marian Catholic Speech Coach Laura Hilger (center) with Fiona Keating (Sr., left) and Abimbola Adekoya (Jr., right). (Photo: MCHS)

“Our PIR [Performance in the Round] took 3rd place!” Ms. Hilger wrote.

Sectionals will be held at Reavis High School in Burbank on Saturday, February 15, 2020.