Regulations on Vehicles and Parking: Making Sense of Village Ordinances

Park Forest, IL–(ENEWSPF)– Like most communities, Park Forest has numerous rules and regulations concerning vehicles and parking. In the second of our series about village ordinances, we answer some of the most frequently asked questions.

As with the previous article concerning regulations about dogs and cats, eNews Park Forest worked with Park Forest Police Deputy Chief John DeCeault to ensure that correct information was reported.

Is there a limit to the number of vehicles registered to a household?

According to DeCeault, no ordinances restrict the number of vehicles a household can have.

Can I park on the grass, or must I park in a driveway?

Vehicles must be parked on what the village ordinances refer to as an “improved surface,” which typically refers to an asphalt or cement driveway or the street. Parking a vehicle on the grass, even on your property, is not permissible.

How long can a vehicle be parked on the street without being moved?

Vehicles cannot be on the street in the same spot for more than 72 hours.

DeCeault noted that the police do watch for vehicles that are likely violating this rule, such as a car with a flat tire. The police mark the parking location and then return three days later to check for vehicle movement. If the vehicle does not move, an officer will place a sticker on the windshield and issue a citation.

Can a parked vehicle block a driveway?

DeCeault said that complaints about cars blocking driveways are pretty common. In most cases, the police respond to the scene, attempt to contact the owner of the illegally parked vehicle and ask them to move it. If they cannot locate the owner, the police arrange to have the vehicle towed. The village designates Coy’s Auto Rebuilders & Towing as its towing vendor. Towing fees and applicable fines are the responsibility of the owner of the towed vehicle.

Can we park vehicles across sidewalks?

No one may park a vehicle in a manner that blocks sidewalks. Typically, police will ask the vehicle owner to move it before issuing any citations.

How far away from hydrants, driveways, and corners is parking permissible?

Village and state ordinances generally require parking vehicles at least:

15 feet away from fire hydrants

5 feet away from driveways

30 feet away from intersections with stop or yield signs

How long can an undrivable vehicle remain parked in a driveway?

According to village statutes, inoperable vehicles cannot be in public view for more than seven days.

Specifically, the ordinance refers to “damaged, inoperable or junk vehicles” which includes “any motor vehicle, for at least seven days, the engine, wheels, or other parts have been altered or are in disrepair so that the motor vehicle is incapable of being driven under its own motor power.” (Municipal code Sec. 66-107 (a))

The property or vehicle owner must “store such vehicle, or component parts of such vehicle, within a garage or similar enclosed structure.”

Can a homeowner use his driveway to repair vehicles for others as a business?

Generally, this is not permissible. According to DeCeault, reports of this situation would go to the Building Department, which would investigate and determine whether the homeowner had a valid business license to operate.

Are there rules for storing recreational vehicles, boats, or trailers?

The village ordinance specifies that no one may park or store “trailers, camping trailers, motorhomes, boats, and boat-trailer combinations” in a front yard for longer than 24 hours in one week. Only one such unit can be stored at any time.

Are parking and vehicle storage violations proactively pursued, or is it typically in response to a complaint?

Per DeCeault, it is a combination of both. Police might not notice some issues until people call. These include blocked driveways or improper vehicle storage. Other problems, such as inoperable vehicles parked on the street, cars parked on snow routes after a blizzard, or vehicles parked in front of hydrants, are noticeable. Police will address these immediately.

Generally, the village’s Community Service Officer, Joel Oyola, handles parking and vehicle complaints and issues.

The best place to call is the Park Forest Police non-emergency number (708) 748-4700. You can make reports about possible violations anonymously.