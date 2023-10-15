Reaching New Highs: Celebrating Academic Achievement at Southland College Prep

Richton Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- More than 70 Southland College Prep Charter High School seniors—more than half of the senior year class—earned an invitation to the “Salute to Academic Achievement.” This is an annual University of Illinois system-wide event. It recognizes high-achieving African American, Latino, and Native American high school students, and those from underrepresented Illinois counties.

It was the 40th year of the University of Illinois Salute to Academic Achievement. This marked the eighth year invitations came to senior students from Southland. About 800 people attended the event. This included over 400 students, as well as their family members, high school counselors, and university leaders.

Colleges across the University of Illinois system were in attendance to promote their programs to prospective students.

Southland, located in Richton Park, had a record number of 72 students eligible for an invitation this year. This is according to Robert Lane, Southland’s director of college admissions.

“We were, by far, the strongest representative school in the state in attendance,” Lane said.

University of Illinois President Timothy Killeen noticed the large group from Southland. He asked to take a photo along with State Representative William Davis.

Every student received a certificate of achievement from the state. Students also received application fee waivers to all three University of Illinois campuses. Finally, students had an opportunity to meet leadership representing every college for each university.