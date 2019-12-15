Park Forest Library Events Through January 1, 2020

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- To be fair, the Park Forest Public Library is closed on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2020. This listing of events does take us through that date, with much of the activity taking place this week. Again, these events are for children of all ages, from infant to elder adult. All event titles below are links that will take you to the PFPL’s page for more information.
These events are above and beyond the usual services the library provides. There are technology services, including access to public computers, printing, free Wi-Fi, and more; studying and meeting rooms available; free home delivery services to residents of Park Forest and Olympia Fields; various book drop locations at the library, Park Forest Village Hall, and the Olympia Fields Post Office; and more.
Scheduled activities through January 1, 2020, include the following:
kids DIY Snowflake Ornament Making
Monday, December 16, 2019 – 3:30 PM
Join us for a snowy afternoon filled with snowflakes. All materials provided. While supplies last.
Chair Yoga
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 – 11:30 AM
Wednesday, December 18
Location: Ringering Room
Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support.
KIDS DROP-IN CRAFT DAY!
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 – 3:30 PM
It’s CRAFT TIME! Drop-In and BE CREATIVE!
ALL DAY HOLIDAY MOVIES!
Friday, December 20, 2019 – 11:00 AM
TIS THE SEASON! Take a break from the COLD and enjoy a variety of Holiday Movies.
ALL ages are welcome to attend.
Location: Ringering Room
The Great Courses
Friday, December 20, 2019 – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
The Great Courses: Art Across the Ages
Holiday Movie Matinee
Monday, December 23, 2019 – 1:00 PM
NOW SHOWING: Polar Express
Rated: G
All Ages Welcome
Location: Ringering Room
Library is Closed – Christmas Eve
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 (All day)
Library is Closed – Christmas
Wednesday, December 25, 2019 (All day)
The Great Courses
Friday, December 27, 2019 – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
The Great Courses: Art Across the Ages
Library is Closed – New Year’s Day
Wednesday, January 1, 2020 (All day)
You have used up your free articles for this month. To continue reading click here to login or subscribe.