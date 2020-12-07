Richton Park Launches Support for Richton Square Fire Victims

The twisted aftermath of a December 4 extra alarm fire in Richton Park. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Richton Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Twenty-six families have been displaced from their homes at Richton Square following a fire on December 4. In response, the Village of Richton Park launched an effort to support those without homes as the holidays approach and COVID-19 continues its post-Thanksgiving spike.

You may support that effort here.

Started by a gentleman frying chicken, the resulting blaze left the building where it struck a hollow shell with porches twisted and nearby vehicles baked from the scorching heat.

A scorched car with one salvageable tire in the parking lot near the building destroyed by fire in Richton Park. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

There were four alarms and two specials for the fire in the 3800 block of Canterbury Court in Richton Park, according to Box Alarm Photography on Facebook. That group published 36 photos of crews working to douse the inferno.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today,” a woman told CBS Chicago, referring to those who knocked on her door and helped her leave her home of 30 years.

Her home now gone.

The Red Cross and the Village of Richton Park are assisting the families. Richton Park is organizing a drive for these 26 families who lost everything.

“The Village of Richton Park is providing resources and aid for the recovery of impacted Richton Square residents and their families. ANY donation is greatly encouraged and appreciated!” a flyer produced by the village says.

There is a drop-off box in Richton Park’s Village Hall. People may place a check/gift card in the drop-box. Checks must be made out to Richton Park with “Fire Victims” in the Memo.

Checks and/or gifts may also be mailed to:

Village of Richton Park

4455 Sauk Trail

Richton Park, IL 60471

Attn: Fire Victims

There is a clothing donation drop-off box as well.

Finally, people may donate online here: https://bit.ly/2VGEnbd.

Questions should be directed to Kenneth Jones, Community Relations Coordinator of the Village of Richton Park at [email protected], 708-821-2725.

Photographs from the scene taken Dec. 6, 2020:

Erratum: In an earlier version of this story, Mr. Kenneth Jones was erroneously identified as the Community Relations Coordinator of Park Forest instead of Richton Park. Thanks to a reader for pointing out the error.