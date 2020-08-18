Park Forest Public Works Cleans Up Monday Post Derecho Tornado

A week later, Park Forest Public Works crews were out Monday cleaning up after the derecho tornado. (Photo: Daniel Karwatka)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A week after the derecho tornado that swept through Park Forest, Park Forest Public Works crews were out cleaning up, removing branches from the parkways.

The photo above was taken on Monday, August 17, 2020, by eNews Park Forest reader Daniel Karwatka near Homan Avenue and Illinois Street.

“Our hard working village employees still cleaning up after the storm,” Mr. Karwatka commented. “I’m proud to live here.”

The National Weather Service put the peak winds in Park Forest at 85 MPH from the EF-0 tornado that struck August 10, 2020, at 3:57 PM.

“A brief tornado touched down very close to the Cook/Will county line near Shabbona Drive,” the National Weather Service said. “It tracked northeast where it produced a localized area of tree damage consistent with high-end EF-0 wind speeds.”

“The worst damage was confined to a small area near Marquette and Somonauk Parks, although very little structural damage was noted in this area. The tornado lifted over Schubert’s Woods Forest Preserve. Sporadic straight-line wind damage continued east towards State Street east of South Chicago Heights,” the National Weather Service said.

We appreciate Mr. Karwatka’s photo and his kind words about Park Forest Public Works. We share his sentiments, and we are proud to call Park Forest home as well.

The path of the Park Forest derecho tornado, August 10, 2020. (NWS Chicago)