Park Forest Census 2020: Time to Respond on the Road to 90

Becky Czmyr is counting on you to fill out the 2020 census! (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The response rate to the U.S. census 2020 for Park Forest currently sits at 66.2%, poised to overtake the state average of 66.8%. The Village hopes to have at least 90% of households respond to help Park Forest receive the maximum amount of federal dollars available. These dollars help to finance important efforts in the community, like education, roadway projects, and enhancing the community’s water system.

Park Forester Becky Czmyr hopes you take the time to be counted, “You still have time to answer the census and you count and you matter! Where were you living on April 1st — not much more than that! Respond now!”

Everyone counts. Every single person is critical to Park Forest’s success for the next 10 years.

For those who still have yet to complete the census, it’s not too late. Millions of dollars, which can make a significant difference for the betterment of the Park Forest community, are at stake. Consider these numbers:

There are 9,600 households in Park Forest

7,200 of those 9,600 households were counted in the 2010 census for a response rate of 75%

With an average of 2 to 3 people per household, an estimated 6,300 Park Forest residents were unaccounted for in 2010.

With each resident representing an estimated $1,400 in federal funding, the 6,300 Park Foresters not counted in 2010 resulted in a loss of nearly $90 million dollars for the community over the last 10 years.

More people counted has an impact on federal funding for school lunches, plans for highways, support for firefighters and families in need. Census results affect our community every day.

The results of the 2020 Census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into communities every year for the next decade. That funding shapes many different aspects of every community, no matter the size, no matter the location. And Park Forest stands only to gain if you fill out the 2020 census.

Think of your morning commute: Census results influence highway planning and construction, as well as grants for buses, subways, and other public transit systems.

Or think of your local schools: Census results help determine how money is allocated for the Head Start program and for grants that support teachers and special education. Census data also helps communities respond to natural disasters.

The list goes on, including programs to support rural areas, to restore wildlife, to prevent child abuse, to prepare for wildfires, and to provide housing assistance for older adults.

Meet Rodney Robinson, the 2019 National Teacher of the Year. He knows that the 2020 Census will help us invest in our children’s future.

Log-on, dial in, or mail off your completed census form today. It’s one of the most important things you can do to help your community. Complete the 2020 census now by visiting https://2020census.gov.

Becky, Rodney, indeed, all of us are counting on you!

This is news from the Village of Park Forest and United States Census 2020.