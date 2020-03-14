DeLuca Calls for Property Tax Freeze

State Representative Anthony Deluca. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Springfield, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Bemoaning the lack of “sustainable solutions” to rising property taxes in Illinois, State Rep. Anthony DeLuca, D-Chicago Heights, issued a statement calling for the General Assembly to “immediately freeze property taxes.”

“The Property Tax Relief Task Force first convened in August 2019 to begin working toward solutions to address Illinois’ terrible property tax issues,” Rep. DeLuca said in the statement. “It is now March 2020 and no suitable or substantial solutions have been put forth, meanwhile property taxes for homeowners across the state continue to rise. In October 2019, I called on Springfield to immediately pass a statewide property tax freeze because the burden of this regressive tax is drowning families.

“If we do not take swift and immediate action to address our failing property tax system, we will continue kicking the can down the road with no meaningful or lasting solutions for the people of Illinois.

“It is my belief that if Springfield acts immediately to freeze property taxes, this would accelerate identifying a comprehensive solution. Only once we wholeheartedly commit to addressing the property tax crisis, can we truly deliver honest, transparent and long-lasting relief. We cannot afford to sit back while taxpayers are counting on us to stand up for common sense property tax reform,” the statement concluded.