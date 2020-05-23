COVID-19: Park Forest Has 432 Cases, Chicago Heights 441

Illinois novel coronavirus. (ENEWSPF)

Chicago Heights Has Surpassed Park Forest with the Highest Number of Cases in the Immediate Region

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest now has 432 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That figure includes the 204 at Ludeman Center. Chicago Heights has now surpassed Park Forest with 441 cases but with a lower rate per 100k.

According to the state of Illinois, Ludeman Center in Park Forest now has 204 residents who tested positive for COVID-19. That figure is up two since we last tallied figures on May 17, 2020. A total of 111 of that 204 have recovered, according to Parents & Friends of Ludeman Center, and 196 tested negative.

A total of 119 staff members at Ludeman have tested positive, up from 113 when we tallied last. However, of these, 80 have recovered and returned to work. That last figure is up from May 17 when only 58 had recovered and returned to work. A full 98 employees have tested negative and were never infected.

Ludeman Center employs 905 people and has 343 residents. All have been tested, some twice, according to Parents & Friends. Staff continues to undergo wellness checks before reporting to their respective assignments, the group Parents & Friends reports.

Eighteen (18) people from Park Forest have died of COVID-19 related issues according to the Cook County Medical Examiner‘s office. That is five more than our last tally.

Cicero still has the largest number of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) cases in all of suburban Cook County, adding 280 newly confirmed cases since we last surveyed. The town of almost 34,000 people has 2335 cases and a rate of 2783.44 per 100,000, surpassing Park Forest’s current rate of 2015.96.

A total of 2180 people in Park Forest have been tested with an overall positive test percentage of 19.82%, down from 22.01% when we last surveyed.

eNews Park Forest continues to track the number of cases and the rate per 100,000* cases for 30 municipalities in the South Suburbs.

The Will County Health Department reports 38 cases of COVID-19 in the Will County section of Park Forest as of May 22, 2020, which is two more since our last tally.

As of this writing, Chicago Heights has 441 confirmed cases and a rate of 1456.60 per 100k. Steger has 63 cases, Flossmoor 73, Richton Park 179, Olympia Fields has 52, Sauk Village 99, Glenwood 155, Tinley Park 259, and South Chicago Heights has 65.

Harvey has 349 cases, Country Club Hills has 276 cases, Orland Park 379, Lynwood 108, Lansing 303, Homewood 245, South Holland 337, Calumet City 476, Markham 180, and Crete 119. Ford Heights now has 27 cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 105,444 cases, including 4,715 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,113 specimens for a total of 697,133.

The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 13-19, 2020 is 13%, down two percentage points from when we last surveyed.

As of May 22, 2020, there are a total of 26,475 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in suburban Cook County and 1,134 deaths; 158 cases are in congregate settings, such as long term care facilities or nursing homes, are reporting one or more confirmed cases. The data from Cook County includes all cases under the jurisdiction of the Cook County Department of Public Health (excludes Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park, Skokie, and Stickney Township). All numbers are provisional and subject to change.

As of this writing, Will County now reports 4,388 confirmed cases and 240 deaths.

We must note: Other countries have fewer cases of COVID-19, far lower rates per 100k. The higher numbers are not an inevitability of testing. Testing alone is not the determining factor in higher numbers.

We leave further interpretation of the data up to our astute readers.

Deceased from COVID-19

The Cook County Medical Examiner reports 3,303 total COVID-19 related deaths since March 16, 2020, as of May 22, 2020.

As noted above, Park Forest has lost 18 people from COVID-19.

The number of deceased from Chicago Heights is now 25, one more since we tallied. Cicero lost 51, Richton Park 10, Matteson 19, and Country Club Hills 27. The number of deaths in Steger (Cook County) is 4, one more since we last tallied. Crestwood has lost 6.

The City of Chicago has lost 1,879 people to COVID-19.

Current COVID-19 Cases for 30 South Suburban Towns

Municipality COVID-19 Cases Most Recent Population Figures Rate per 100,000 Population* Calumet City 476 37042 1285.03 Chicago Heights 441 30276 1456.60 Cicero 2335 83889 2783.44 Country Club Hills 276 16541 1668.58 Crestwood 87 10950 794.52 Crete 119 8117 1466.06 Dolton 278 23153 1200.71 East Hazel Crest 11 1543 712.90 Flossmoor 73 9464 771.34 Ford Heights 27 2763 977.20 Frankfort 118 19178 615.29 Glenwood 155 8969 1728.17 Harvey 349 25282 1380.43 Hazel Crest 187 14100 1326.24 Homewood 245 19323 1267.92 Lansing 303 28331 1069.50 Lynwood 108 9007 1199.07 Markham 180 12508 1439.08 Matteson 311 19009 1636.07 Oak Forest 174 27962 622.27 Olympia Fields 52 4988 1042.50 Orland Park 379 56582 669.82 Park Forest 432 21429 2015.96 Richton Park 179 13646 1311.74 Sauk Village 99 10506 942.32 South Chicago Heights 65 4139 1570.43 South Holland 337 22030 1529.73 Steger 63 9331 675.17 Tinley Park 259 49235 526.05 University Park 104 6958 1494.68 Combined 8222 606251 1356.20 *Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formulat using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.

Overall for the State of Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on May 22 announced 2,758 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 110 additional deaths.

Boone County: 1 male 40s

Cook County: 5 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 8 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 4 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 1 male 90s

Kankakee County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 female 90s

McHenry County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 50s

St. Clair County: 1 unknown 90s

Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 105,444 cases, including 4,715 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,113 specimens for a total of 697,133. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 13-19, 2020 is 13%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email [email protected].

Projections: Peak Period of Deaths Not Yet Reached in Illinois

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) says the number of COVID-19 cases peaked in Illinois on April 17, but testing continues. Hence, the number of cases in the South Suburbs continues to rise.

However, Gov. J.B. Pritzker reported today that the peak period of COVID-19 deaths in Illinois “could stretch into early June – or possibly even July.”

And that could mean 50 to 150 Illinoisans losing their lives to the coronavirus a day – or possibly as many as 300 each day. Those were some of the grim estimates Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered from his own home on Monday, a mix of troubling projections coupled with a few optimistic signs of progress for parts of the state outside the Chicago area. Pritzker offers ‘disheartening’ news: COVID-19 deaths could range from 50 to 300 a day, possibly into July (Chicago Sun-Times)

Mask Requirement in Illinois Continues

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order will continue in Illinois through the month of May. Additionally, he is requiring a “face-covering or mask” for all over the age of two under certain circumstances.

The Governor said:

Starting on May 1, any individual over the age of two and able to medically tolerate a face-covering or mask will be required to wear one when in a public place where they can’t maintain a six-foot social distance. Face coverings work and we need all Illinoisans to do their part here. For our essential businesses, including manufacturers, we are issuing new requirements on social distancing and new caps on occupancy. Again all of these things won’t take effect until May 1 – a week from tomorrow. And they are only minor modifications – what we can do safely – while keeping our stay at home restrictions in place as we manage through to the next phase.

This order was further modified to allow religious gatherings of up to 10 people.

About the Elisabeth Ludeman Center

As of May 11, the Illinois Department of Human Services reports a current census of 344 residents at Ludeman Center. Of these:

The average age is 53.2 years (22 – 77);

74% of the residents are severe and profound mentally, intellectually, and physically disabled.

48% are non-verbal, using sign language or gestures to communicate;

62% have a behavior intervention program, often requiring higher

levels of staff supervision;

levels of staff supervision; 62% receive psychotropic medications.

According to the IDHS:

The Elisabeth Ludeman Center occupies 60 acres in Park Forest at the southwest corner of Orchard Drive and North Street.

The Center is divided into three (3) residential units comprised of 13-14 homes. Each unit has a centrally located Neighborhood House which has offices for the Unit Director, Social Worker, Unit Physician, Nursing Personnel, Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professionals, (QIDP’s), Residential Services Supervisors and clerical personnel. The Ludeman Center also serves as an admission center for individuals having significant adaptive issues in the community-based setting. The Interdisciplinary teams’ main priority is to stabilize and ensure a successful transition back into the community.

Each of the 40 ranch-style homes has a kitchen, dining/living room area, utility room which contains a washer and dryer, two full and one half bathrooms, and five bedrooms.

Approximately half of the people who currently reside at the Ludeman Center attend vocational training programs at community training sites or workshops. The remainder of the people are served in on-campus day training programs. Currently, several individuals are working in a food service program, housekeeping program, horticulture program (vegetable garden and greenhouse flowers) and in the Center-wide recycling program.

Finally, the Ludeman Center has opened its doors and shared space/services with the Illinois Department Of Transportation’s District 1 South DBE Resource Center; as well as the Office of the Inspector General, Bureau of Civil Affairs, Bureau of Quality Management, and SODC Operations.

*Why Rate Per 100,000?

We found a clear explanation for viewing the rate of infections per 100,000 comes from Indiana University at Bloomington: “There may or may not be 100,000 residents in the county under review, but multiplying the result by 100,000 makes that rate comparable with counties with more than 100,000 or less than 100,000.”

“It is customary to use rates per 100,000 population for deaths and rates per 1,000 population for live births,” our source at Indiana University says.

So, none of the cities, towns, and villages we survey have 100,000 residents, but by using the rate per 100,000, we are able to compare apples to apples, so to speak, as if every town did have 100,000 residents.

eNews Park Forest will continue to track the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has on our region.

