COVID-19: 4 Park Forest Businesses Receive Mask Violation Warnings; Numbers Rise in Region

The numbers have increased in the 30 towns we survey, both cases and the number of deaths.

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Four Park Forest businesses have received warnings from Village officials regarding mask violations as COVID-19 numbers in and around Park Forest continue to rise. Three of these businesses received multiple warnings. None have yet to receive cash fines.

According to Village Manager Tom Mick, potential fines for businesses in violation of mask policy during the pandemic can range from $50 to $750 a day. The Village “will be enforcing because this is a matter of public safety,” Mr. Mick told ENEWSPF.

Last week, Dunagains Irish Pub faced a heavy backlash from followers on Facebook after noting that they would disregard Governor Pritzker’s order to not allow indoor bar service, saying government operates at the consent of the governed, and “WE DO NOT CONSENT!” A number of people wrote in response that the business should consider the health of patrons first.

That statement has since been retracted.

In the past 14 days, Park Forest has seen a 191% increase in novel coronavirus cases with 913 who have tested positive, a staggering rate of 4,260.58 people per 100,000. 11,257 people in Park Forest have been tested with a positivity rate of 8.11%, according to ongoing analysis from the Chicago Tribune.

Since we last tracked numbers there are over 4,400 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the 30 towns we survey with the figure now at 25,008, up from 20,596.

There are no new deaths to report in Park Forest. Among the 30 towns we track, however, there are 32 more who have died from the virus, with Chicago Heights losing 4 people and Cicero losing 11 more.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington, now predicts upwards of 399,163 people in the United States will die of the virus by February 1, 2020. That estimate is up from 389,087 when we last wrote.

And all it takes is wearing a mask and washing hands to slow and even stop the spread of COVID-19.

That’s all.

COVID-19 at Ludeman Center

According to the state of Illinois, as of November 4, Ludeman Center in Park Forest has 232 residents who tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 221 have recovered.

A total of 144 staff members at Ludeman have tested positive, seven more since we last surveyed. Of these, 131 have recovered and returned to work.

Ludeman Center employs 921 people and has 336 residents according to the November 4 data.

Deceased from COVID-19

The Cook County Medical Examiner now reports 5,603 total COVID-19 related deaths since March 16, 2020. This figure is from today’s date, November 4, 2020.

The Will County Health Department reports a positivity rate of 13.3% with 21,795 confirmed cases and 449 deaths. 9,933 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Illinois.

COVID-19 Deaths for 30 Towns

> Municipality Total Deceased Most Recent Population Figures Rate per 100,000 Population* Calumet City 9 37,042 24.30 Chicago Heights 41 30,276 135.42 Cicero 114 83,889 135.89 Country Club Hills 37 16,541 223.69 Crestwood 23 10,950 210.05 Crete 6 8,117 73.92 Dolton 24 23,153 103.66 East Hazel Crest 3 1,543 194.43 Flossmoor 10 9,464 105.66 Ford Heights 1 2,763 36.19 Frankfort 5 19,178 26.07 Harvey 26 25,282 102.84 Glenwood 7 8,969 78.05 Hazel Crest 20 14,100 141.84 Homewood 35 19,323 181.13 Lansing 12 28,331 42.36 Lynwood 2 9,007 22.20 Markham 19 12,508 151.90 Matteson 26 19,009 136.78 Oak Forest 11 27,962 39.34 Olympia Fields 4 4,988 80.19 Orland Park 41 56,582 72.46 Park Forest 21 21,429 98.00 Richton Park 15 13,646 109.92 Sauk Village 2 10,506 19.04 South Chicago Heights 0 4,139 0.00 South Holland 37 22,030 167.95 Steger 6 9,331 64.30 Tinley Park 17 49,235 34.53 University Park 6 6,958 86.23 Combined 580 606,251 95.67 *Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formulat using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.

The City of Chicago has lost 2,948 people to COVID-19.

The state of Illinois reports an overall recovery rate of 97%, a slight but significant uptick of 1% since our last survey. According to the IDPH, the recovery rate is calculated as the recovered cases divided by the sum of recovered cases and deceased cases. Recovered cases are defined as persons “with an initial positive specimen collection date” who after more than 42 days “have not expired,” according to the IDPH.

Current COVID-19 Cases for 30 South Suburban Towns

Municipality COVID-19 Cases Most Recent Population Figures Rate per 100,000 Population* 14-day % Change Calumet City 1,376 37,042 3,714.70 +88.8% Chicago Heights 1,391 30,276 4,594.40 +23.1% Cicero 6,015 83,889 7,170.19 +183% Country Club Hills 648 16,541 3,917.54 +230% Crestwood 340 10,950 3,105.02 -9.76 Crete 516 8,117 6,357.03 N/A Dolton 813 23,153 3,511.42 +154% East Hazel Crest 42 1,543 2,721.97 N/A Flossmoor 222 9,464 2,345.73 +81.8% Ford Heights 66 2,763 2,388.71 N/A Frankfort 1,042 19,178 5,433.31 N/A Glenwood 364 8,969 4,058.42 +306% Harvey 868 25,282 3,433.27 +135% Hazel Crest 465 14,100 3,297.87 +95.7% Homewood 586 19,323 3,032.66 +63.8% Lansing 1,156 28,331 4,080.34 +63.8% Lynwood 299 9,007 3,319.64 +282% Markham 456 12,508 3,645.67 +136% Matteson 894 19,009 4,703.04 +177% Oak Forest 839 27,962 3,000.50 +44.4% Olympia Fields 143 4,988 2,866.88 N/A Orland Park 2,045 56,582 3,614.22 +45.1% Park Forest 913 21,429 4,260.58 +191% Richton Park 467 13,646 3,422.25 +133% Sauk Village 267 10,506 2,541.40 +138% South Chicago Heights 163 4,139 3,938.15 N/A South Holland 934 22,030 4,239.67 +210% Steger 303 9,331 3,247.24 N/A Tinley Park 1,121 49,235 2,276.84 +70.0% University Park 254 6,958 3,650.47 N/A Combined 25,008 606,251 4125.02 *Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formula using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.

Percent Change Past 14 Days

State of Illinois: Most Recent Update

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,538 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 55 additional deaths.

Carroll County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Greene County: 1 female 70s

Jo Daviess County: 1 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Knox County: 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 60s

Logan County: 1 male 80s

Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Moultrie County: 1 female 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Pike County: 1 female 100+

Randolph County: 1 female 60s

Shelby County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 female 60s

Williamson County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 437,556 cases, including 9,933 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,857 specimens for a total 8,030,713. As of last night, 3,761 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 776 patients were in the ICU and 327 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 28 – November 3 is 8.5%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 28, 2020 – November 3, 2020 is 10.1%.

Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email [email protected].