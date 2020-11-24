Cook County Certifies Nov. 3 General Election

76% of all votes cast in Cook County for the November 3, 2020 election were cast before Election Day. (Photo: Cook County Clerk)

76% of all votes were cast prior to Election Day

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Clerk’s Office has officially certified the results of the Nov. 3 General Election with the Illinois State Board of Elections, and complete results for suburban Cook County are now available online, Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough announced today.

Cook County suburban voters shattered previous records for early voting and voting by mail, with 76 percent of votes being cast prior to Election Day. There was a total of 460,281 mail votes cast and 453,077 suburban residents voted early for a total of 913,358 votes cast before Election Day. There was a total of 1,188,017 ballots cast in total.

While the turnout percentage stayed relatively the same as in past Presidential Elections, 100,000 more suburban Cook County voters cast their ballots than in the 2016 Election.

The Illinois State Board of Elections is scheduled to certify statewide results by Friday, December 4.

Suburban Cook County – Presidential General Election Turnout

Year Registered Voters Ballots Cast Percent Turnout 2000 1,308,940 954,769 72.9% 2004 1,378,159 1,024,867 74.3% 2008 1,436,210 1,056,242 73.5% 2012 1,416,811 1,001,693 70.7% 2016 1,512,190 1,089,840 72.1% 2020 1,669,040 1,188,017 71.2%

Suburban Cook County election results can be viewed online or with this PDF. Please note the download feature allows you to open an Excel document with precinct and township data by contest.