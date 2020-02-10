Three Youth Honored by Police for Aiding Elderly Eastgate Resident

Aria Covington, Tyreese Collins Jones, Jasmine Anderson with Deputy Chief Brian Rzyski and Chief Christopher Mannino. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Sometimes our youth show us the way, give us a reason for hope. Such is the case with Aria Covington, Tyreese Collins Jones, and Jasmine Anderson, honored before any officer Saturday at the 16th Annual Park Forest Police Honors Ceremony. Police conferred Citizen Awards on three youth who saved a man in the Eastgate neighborhood last August.

Deputy Chief Paul Winfrey read the citation honoring the three.

“On August 6, Aria Covington, Tyreese Collens Jones, and Jasmine Anderson were playing in the park in the 200 block of Arrowhead Street when they heard someone calling for help,” Deputy Chief Winfrey said.

“Aria, Tyreese, and Jasmine soon realized that a nearby resident had fallen outside and could not get up,” the chief continued. “They also realized that this was an emergency and notified a parent to call 911 to report the incident.

“The elderly resident was soon being helped by police and paramedics.

“Their willingness to get involved in the neighborhood and help someone in need is not only a testament to their upbringing, but it also sends a clear message about their character.

“They are commended for their actions,” Chief Winfrey said.

The Citizen Award is presented to Aria Covington, Tyreese Collins Jones, and Jasmine Anderson.”