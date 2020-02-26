PFPD Gives a Nod to Officer Craig Taylor for Black History Month

Officer Craig Taylor of the Park Forest Police Department. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Police Department continued its kudos during Black History Month by featuring Officer Craig Taylor on Facebook.

Learned some things new about Officer Taylor, or forgot I knew them. Before he served the residents of Park Forest, the officer served in the Army National Guard in the 1990s, according to the post. He’s been around a while and his welcoming demeanor certainly makes a difference in town.

The department writes, “In celebration of Black History Month, the Park Forest Police Department is happy to recognize Officer Craig Taylor. Officer Taylor, a veteran patrol officer, is a role model for new recruits and a valuable resource of knowledge. A strong believer in the philosophy of community policing, he’s always the first to stop by a local food drive or school event.”

“An officer. A soldier. A valued part of our history. Thank you, Officer Taylor, for dedicating your life to others,” the department adds.

“Officer Taylor is such a giver of time and resources. Fine gentleman, too,” Pam Wichman-Jones, who retired from the PFPD’s Records Department, added.

If you have the opportunity to chat with Officer Taylor at a village event or happen upon him while he’s on patrol, please take the time to chat with him and thank him for his service.

Thank you for dedicating your life to others.

An incredibly warm sentiment that we express as well.