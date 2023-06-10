Celebrate JUNETEENTH and PRIDE Saturday in Park Forest

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Besides the Main Street Market, Park Forest will host two events celebrating Juneteenth and Pride on the Village Green Saturday. The Commission on Human Relations and Community Relations are behind both events. From 10 AM to 2 PM, enjoy a celebration of JUNETEENTH. The evening will feature an LGBTQ+ PRIDE PARTY, beginning at 6 PM. Both festivals include entirely different events and features.

Holding both events on the same day, celebrations that could not be more different highlight the incredible diversity that finds a home in Park Forest. It’s a welcome and bold move by the Village and Human Relations Commission.

And both are free.

JUNETEENTH and PRIDE on the Village Green

The celebration honoring Juneteenth starts at 10 AM. It includes vendors, food, music, and more. There will be live performances and line dancing. Look for a live drum circle and enjoy horseback riding.

There will be more.

Drum circles play a part in recreation, wellness, and meditation. Drums were part of everyday life in Africa, used for celebrations and communication with other groups of people.

“Groups of drummers played (while dancers danced) at harvest rituals, solstice gatherings, fertility rituals, marriage ceremonies, and all manner of celebration,” according to Global Drum Circles.

The Juneteenth event runs until 2 PM.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday and is observed on Monday, June 19. President Biden made it a federal holiday in June 2022. He proclaimed it “a day for all Americans to commemorate the end of slavery.” State government workers enjoy Juneteenth as a paid day off in Illinois.

According to Pew Research Center, “This year, at least 28 states and the District of Columbia will legally recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday – meaning state government offices are closed and state workers have a paid day off – according to a Pew Research Center analysis of state human resources websites, state legislation and news articles. Connecticut, Minnesota, Nevada, and Tennessee have made Juneteenth a public holiday at the state level starting this year.”

FAMILY-FRIENDLY PRIDE PARTY

Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration, which runs until 2 PM, will yield to an evening of family-friendly LGBTQ+ Pride. The party promises food, a fashion show, activities, and games. There will be face painting, a competition for the best Pride outfit, and live entertainment. Representatives from local businesses, non-profit groups, and merchandise vendors will line the Green.

Look for performances by DJ Lil’ John, Taco Minaj, Artis B. Vita, Landon Saint, Kerry Maloney, and more.

The evening will feature a family-friendly Fashion and Drag Show.

Supporting partners for Saturday’s PRIDE PARTY include the Village of Park Forest, the 501st Legion, Rebel Legion, and PFLAG Tinley Park.

Be on the lookout for Star Wars Storm Troopers at the Pride Party.

Community Relations Coordinator Evelyn Randle and the hard-working Commission on Human Relations volunteers are behind the planning for each event.