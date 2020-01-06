At the Library This Week: Sensory Play, Chair Yoga, More for Toddler & Teens & Adults

Come for Chair Yoga at the Park Forest Public Library this week. (PFPL)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Infants, toddlers, teens, and adults: the Park Forest Public Library has something for all ages this week. There’s Sensory Play, Baby Time, Chair Yoga, Teen “Do It Yourself” Day, and more.

These events are above and beyond the usual services the library provides. There are technology services, including access to public computers, printing, free Wi-Fi, and more; studying and meeting rooms available; free home delivery services to residents of Park Forest and Olympia Fields; various book drop locations at the library, Park Forest Village Hall, and the Olympia Fields Post Office; and more.

Scheduled activities this week include the following:

Monday, January 6, 2020 – 11:00 AM

Sensory play is any activity that stimulates children’s senses: touch, smell, taste, sight, and hearing. Stimulating the senses helps children develop thinking, language, social-emotional, and physical skills.

Monday, January 6, 2020 – 1:00 PM

GET CREATIVE with our weekly art session just for Homeschool Families! Broaden your imagination while exploring the various elements of Art.

Registration is Required!

Monday, January 6, 2020 – 3:30 PM

Drop-In every Monday for art in the afternoon.

All materials provided. While supplies last.

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 – 3:30 PM

Drop-In and discover your inner artist through a guided project.

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 – 11:00 AM

Babies and their parents or caregivers are invited to READ, SING and GROW in this weekly storytime. This program is geared toward babies 0-36 months with an accompanying adult. This is the perfect time for families to bond with their child/children.

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 – 11:30 AM

Wednesdays, January 8, 15, 22, 29

Location: Ringering Room

Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support.

Thursday, January 9, 2020 – 11:00 AM

Bring out your inner Picasso through art projects and more! Some art projects may involve painting.

Ages: 3yrs-5yrs

Thursday, January 9, 2020 – 12:30 PM

It’s CRAFT TIME! Drop-In and BE CREATIVE!

Thursday, January 9, 2020 – 1:00 PM

Drop-In the lab today and see where your creativity takes you!

Friday, January 10, 2020 – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

The Great Courses: Art Across the Ages

Friday, January 10, 2020 – 11:30 AM

Fridays January 10, 17, 24, 31 -11:30AM

Location: Olympia Fields Park District, 20712 Western Avenue, Olympia Fields, IL 60461

Get moving with Zumba, the most awesome workout ever! You can dance to great music and have a ton of fun.

Friday, January 10, 2020 – 3:30 PM

UNPLUG your electronic devices and enjoy an afternoon of your favorite classic board games! Bring a friend or make new ones.

Saturday, January 11, 2020 – 1:00 PM

Location: Ringering Room

You may be taking the winter off from gardening, but your plants, soil and wildlife aren’t. Understand what’s going on beneath the mulch and snow and enjoy dreams of springtime.

