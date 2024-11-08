Work Underway at Latest SSTI Home on Sauk Trail

Work is underway at 406 Sauk Trail, the seventh Park Forest house remodeling project via the SSTI program. (Photo John Hudzik)

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The latest Park Forest home remodeling effort by the South Suburban Trades Initiative (SSTI) is underway at 406 Sauk Trail, directly across the street from Taco Bell.

A photo of the house at 406 Sauk Trail before renovation work. (Photo by John Hudzik, June 2024)

Work Underway: Seventh Park Forest House Renovated

This will be the seventh Park Forest house remodeled by the SSTI team. The program utilizes students from the South Suburban College (SSC) Building Construction and Industrial Technology Program under the direction of Program Coordinator Eugene Damiani. Five SSC students are currently working on the house. Students from the Prairie State HVAC training curriculum will also participate in the renovations, working on the furnace, air conditioning, and associated ductwork.

David Tracy is the Park Forest Project Manager, coordinating the work efforts. Tracy said that while the village pays for the construction material, the students or local trade unions do much of the labor and use the projects as training opportunities for their members.

The house required a new roof and soffits. Trees on the property were overgrown, including one resting on the roof. (Photo VOPF)

Work Underway: Roof Redesign and Replacement Required

To date, efforts have focused on removing the old flat-style tar roof and constructing a traditional shingled roof. The decision to alter the roof configuration arose from the comparatively high cost of installing a new tar roof. According to Tracy, the material cost for a new tar roof would have exceeded $20,000 versus the $8,000 spent on materials for a new shingle roof. The Chicago Roofers Joint Apprentice & Training Program Local 11 contributed much of the labor required for the roofing project.

Before work was underway, volunteers gutted the house due to multiple environmental concerns. (Photo VOPF)

Years of Neglect Have Taken A Toll

Initially built in 1956, the Sauk Trail house has been vacant for about ten years. After testing for environmental hazards revealed extensive mold, asbestos, and lead, workers gutted the home to begin restoration. Due to mold, all of the interior drywall had to be removed.

Damiani and Tracy believe this may be the most comprehensive home restoration.

Energy-efficient windows are ready for installation throughout the house. (Photo VOPF)

What the Future Holds: More Work Underway

When complete, the house will have three bedrooms, two full baths, a dining room, a living room, a one-car attached garage, and a kitchen outfitted with the latest appliances.

The refurbished house will have all-new energy-efficient windows and doors and extra insulation to lessen the traffic noise from the busy Sauk Trail.

Typically, most of the work on the SSTI projects wraps up by the end of the Spring term, with the remaining work completed over the summer. If that timeline holds, the Sauk Trail house should hit the market in Fall 2025.

With work completed in Fall 2024, the house at 244 Gentry remains for sale. (Photo John Hudzik)

Completed SSTI Homes Typically Sell Quickly

Houses renovated by the SSTI team have typically sold quickly. Buyers get a home retrofitted from top to bottom with all new materials, freshly painted walls, new cabinets and appliances, and new plumbing.

The previous SSTI project was at 244 Gentry, completed in the Fall of 2023. According to Zillow, that home is still on the market with a list price of $244,000. Tracy believes that the relatively high interest rates have contributed to the slow sale of the home.

Abandonment Issues

Home abandonment was a primary issue with many of these homes. SSTI chose houses for the program that had been vacant for many years, and the village took ownership. If village officials believe the property is structurally sound enough to undergo remodeling, it becomes a candidate for the program.

Andrew Brown, Park Forest Assistant Director of Economic Development and Planning, said the Sauk Trail house was declared abandoned in 2022 and deeded to the South Suburban Land Bank and Development Authority (SSLBDA). The village purchased the property in May 2024 for $10,586, including all fees.

In addition to the house on Gentry, other SSTI houses that have already been remodeled are at 305 Sauganash Street, 336 Early Street, 117 Wilson Street, 74 Marquette Street, and 76 Winslow Street.

Once completed, the village hires a local realtor to market the property. The proceeds from the house sale, less material, subcontracting, and real estate marketing fees, go back to the village to fund future SSTI projects.