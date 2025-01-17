Assistance for Utility Bills: Clinic Set for January 21

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—For Park Forest residents looking to reduce their utility bills and possibly take advantage of a federal energy assistance fund, an upcoming village event may offer help. The Free Utility Bill Clinic occurs on Tuesday, January 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. It will be in the Ringering Room of the Park Forest Public Library, 400 Lakewood Boulevard.

Representatives from the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) and the village will suggest how to reduce utility bills. They will also recommend ways to take advantage of money-saving clean energy programs.

Information on solar and other electrification programs will be provided to lower your utility bills. Also on the agenda are rebates available from other energy-saving programs. Likewise, strategies homeowners can take to reduce their energy consumption are also on the agenda.

Residents should bring recent gas and electric bills to the clinic for a one-on-one discussion with a CUB counselor. Email [email protected] or call (312) 292-05847 to register for the event.

Sustainability Office Provides Recycling Information

Representatives for the Village of Park Forest’s Sustainability Office will also be on hand to share information on how residents can more effectively recycle materials. They will also demonstrate a new “Recycle Coach” app for cell phones to help users make the right recycling decisions and remind residents when recycling pick-up is scheduled.

Those who attend the Utility Bill Clinic will be entered into a prize raffle.

LIHEAP Federal Assistance: Reduce Utility Bills

During the January 21 clinic, participants can also receive help in applying for utility bill assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Eligibility for LIHEAP is determined by household income. For example, a family of four whose 30-day gross household income is less than $5200 is eligible for assistance.

LIHEAP application help is also available from the Apostolic Church in Park Forest, which is hosting events from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 22, February 14, and February 26. Sessions are held at the Park Forest Village Hall, 350 Victory Drive. See the Apostolic Church flyer below for additional information.