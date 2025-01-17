Simone Green Headlines Park Forest Freedom Hall’s MLK Day Concert on Jan. 20

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—On Jan. 20, the Nathan Manilow Theatre at Freedom Hall will host the second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day concert. This event aims to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy through the power of music and community. Chicago native Simone Green will headline this year’s concert.

Cultural Arts Supervisor Victor Blackful said many know Green for her dynamic stage presence and soulful voice. She will perform songs by artists including Natalie Cole, Jill Scott, Chaka Khan, and Aretha Franklin. The concert will commence at 3 p.m.

Park Forest’s indoor performing arts venue, the Nathan Manilow Theatre at Freedom Hall, is a premier concert venue in Chicago’s south suburbs, which seats 287 guests. Freedom Hall is located at 410 Lakewood Boulevard in Park Forest, Illinois.

Freedom Hall Expects Sellout Crowd for Simone Green

The 250-plus-seat Nathan Manilow Theater inside Freedom Hall will likely fill.

Blackful emphasized the positive feedback received from last year’s concert, significantly influencing their decision to include the MLK Concert in the series again.

“This year, we’re thrilled to bring in a dynamic, soulful singer in Simone Green,” Blackful remarked. “She is an artist whose performance you simply cannot miss. We encourage everyone to come out and experience this uplifting event; tickets are still available for purchase.”

Blackful elaborated on the decision to schedule a Martin Luther King Jr. Day concert, highlighting that this choice was made in response to a reduction in the number of matinee performances during the concert series, which typically runs from October through April. He acknowledged that many people have a day off work and school, which presents a perfect opportunity for the community to come together at Freedom Hall and experience live music. He said the event celebrates the day’s significance and aims to foster a sense of unity and enjoyment among attendees.

Purchase your tickets at this link.