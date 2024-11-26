Grande Prairie Singers to Launch 48th Season with Free Holiday Concert

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Grande Prairie Singers open their 48th season of music making with a gala “Welcome Yule” holiday concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 6201 Vollmer Road, Matteson.

Directed by renowned choral director Dr. David L. Brunner, this festive concert of music for the season will include music celebrating the season for the 40-voice chorus, along with organ, brass and percussion accompaniment.

The Grande Prairie Singers began its musical life as the Park Forest Singers in 1977. Dr. Brunner directed. He later spent 30 years as Professor of Music and Choral Activities at the University of Central Florida.

Singers to Perform Original Works

He has appeared as a conductor, teacher, and conference presenter. As an ASCAP award-winning composer, he has works performed and recorded throughout the world. Two of his compositions are on the program.. Come and enjoy his setting of the 16th century “Sir Christemas” and “Jubilate Deo” for chorus, brass and organ

Works by modern composers Alfred Burt, John Rutter, Eric Whitacre , Richard Felciano, and a setting of Bedrich Smetana’s “The Moldau” are also on the program.

The holiday concert is the first of three performances is the first of three by the 40-voice chorus. Other program will take by on April 6, 2025, at St. Veronica Catholic Church in Flossmoor and on June 7, 2025 in the Barnes & Noble Auditorium at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights.

As always, all Grande Prairie Singers programs are free of charge.