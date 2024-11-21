Experience Holiday Joy with the South Holland Master Chorale

South Holland, IL—(ENEWSPF)—In December, the South Holland Master Chorale will be joined by Chicago Gargoyle Brass Ensemble. With them will be organist Mark Sudeith, and pianist Marilyn Bourgeois in a pair of holiday joy concerts.

“Holiday Joy and Fanfare” will sound on December 1 at 4 p.m. at St. John Neumann Parish. The Church is at 17951 Dixie Highway, Homewood. A second round of joy will be on December 8 at 4 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish. Find this place of worship at 880 East 154th Street, South Holland.

Philip Bauman will direct the concerts. They will feature a variety of holiday favorites, including traditional English, French, and German carols and Latin hymns. Audience members may join in some of these popular hymns. An exceptional work of note on the program is “Christmas Day.” This piece is a choral fantasy by English composer Gustav Holst that draws on various old carols.

“The Work of Christmas”

Among the more moving pieces is “The Work of Christmas,” a setting by contemporary American composer Dan Forrest of a poem by mid-20th century African American theologian and mystic Howard Thurman. Speaking of the poem on which this song is based, Forrest says, “Its beautiful lines call us not to merely take in the sights and sounds of the Christmas celebration, but to respond by doing our part in working toward the ‘peace on Earth’ that we so often sing about.”

Opening the program will a Latin hymn by 16th century Italian composer Giovanni Gabrieli, “Hodie Christus Natus Est” (Christ Is Born Today). In this setting, the Chorale divides into two distinct four-part choirs, accompanied by organ and brass ensemble.

Don’t Miss Holiday Joy

“In this season of joy and anticipation, we look forward to showcasing the chorus in brand new as well as familiar adaptions of seasonal favorites,” Bauman said. “Don’t miss this Master Chorale tradition that ushers in the season with glorious fanfare, bringing the community together in a joyous celebration.”

Admission to these concerts is free. The Chorale welcomes donations. For more information, visit southhollandmasterchorale.org, email [email protected], or phone 708-210-2913.