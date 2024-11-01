Ranika Richards Named to Dean’s List at University of Maryland Global Campus

Adelphi, MD—(ENEWSPF)—Ranika Richards of University Park earned a spot on the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 term and the summer 2024 term at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC. Ranika earned her spot on two respective Dean’s Listrs.

The University of Maryland Global Campus began more than 75 years ago. The university specifically serves the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland. It continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 125 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland. For more information, visit umgc.edu.

