Southland Career & Technical Education Center (SCTEC) Plans Call for 2028 Opening

A preliminary concept view of SCTEC from an ARCON video.

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—With no recent news about the proposed Southland Career & Technical Education Center (SCTEC) at the former Rich East site, Park Forest residents may doubt the project will ever happen. However, according to a recent gathering of officials from involved school districts and village officials, that is not the case. The target date for the SCTEC’s opening is 2028.

School district officials and state government representatives outlined the project timeline during a “Lunch and Learn” on Wednesday, October 23, at the Southland College Prep Charter High School Annex.

SCTEC Project Review

The Southland Career & Technical Education Center (SCTEC) will provide students with career training opportunities unique to the South Suburbs. (Image SCTEC Collective)

As envisioned, the SCTEC will be a new facility built on the closed Rich East High School site on Sauk Trail in Park Forest. It will be open to students of participating districts who will learn a variety of advanced technology occupations, including construction trades, manufacturing trades, aviation, public safety, urban agriculture, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology.

SCTEC is a combined effort by a consortium of six districts, referred to as “The Collective,” comprising Rich Township District 227, Bloom Township District 206, Homewood-Flossmoor District 233, Prairie State College District 515, Southland College Prep District 162, and SPEED S.E.J.A. District 802. The Collective currently has about 10,000 students.

The SCTEC plan began in 2018, intending to open in 2028. (Image SCTEC Collective)

Planning for the Center began in 2018. However, it picked up steam after the district closed Rich East in 2020. The district then announced that the SCTEC would be built on the property. The cost of the new 145,000-square-foot facility initially drew a $100 million quote. The estimated cost to refurbish the existing building to the needed standards was $95 million. There was uncertainty about what issues might arise in retrofitting a 75-year-old building. Because of that, the district decided to construct a new facility.

According to Dr. Johnnie Thomas, Superintendent of Rich East District 227, the current project timeline calls for the demolition of the current building. Construction of the new facility will begin in 2026. Thomas acknowledged that the $100M estimate is now several years old. However, he hopes the final cost will remain close to that.

Key Obstacle as Always: Funding

Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin (D-38th District) updated the construction funding. She noted that area legislators strongly support the project. District and state officials recently met with Governor Pritzker to discuss the project and elicit his support. While the Governor was supportive, he noted that strong support from the local communities is critical to securing the needed funds.

As reported in eNews Park Forest previously, the Collective received a $1.74M grant through the efforts of U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly. This grant has allowed the preliminary planning and design activities to take place.

The Collective also applied for a $10M grant through U.S. Sen. Durbin’s office. That application did not receive approval, but it has been encouraged to reapply for the grant it is completing.

Thomas stressed that the goal is to secure only the funds for the facility’s construction. The participating districts would pay for all ongoing operating costs.

The Collective approved Arcon Associates as the SCTEC’s architect. Above are a few of their renderings of what the facility might look like. (Image SCTEC Collective)

A Vision of the Southland Career Technical Education Facility

Representatives of Arcon Associates, the architectural firm chosen for the project, presented an initial overview of the facility. The design includes spaces dedicated to each focus area, including a warehouse for the logistics and inventory management curriculum, a greenhouse for urban agriculture, a drone field for aviation studies, and lab areas for construction trades and information technologies.

Arcon has studied the traffic flows around the proposed facility, and the best positioning of the building should be around the existing lagoon, track, tennis courts, and Com Ed electrical substation. Knowing that funding may not all be available at once, Arcon’s plans allow the construction to be done in multiple stages.

Arcon developed a four-minute “fly-over” video presentation of the facility’s potential design:

Advisory Groups Beginning to Meet

Officials formed advisory committees to guide districts and architects and ensure that the facility and curriculum meet the desired needs. Thomas urged interested parties to become active members of the groups.

Rather than wait for construction completion, Thomas noted that the Collective will begin to share career programs in one or more schools. By doing so, the state will recognize that the collective has established a career center before the actual facility and will open new funding sources from the state.

Thomas believes these shared programs could be in place by Fall 2025.

Active Community Support is Critical

All the officials who spoke at the lunch stressed the importance of community support and involvement. State and local representatives must understand the critical nature of the undertaking and support the construction and operation of the SCTEC.

Thomas noted that a summit will be held in Spring 2025 to provide an update on the project for all community members.