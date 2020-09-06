Thunderstorms to Rumble Into Park Forest Sunday, Pause Labor Day

Expect thunderstorms over the next few days, but nothing threatening like the mid-August tornado that left two hefty trunks of this aged maple fallen. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Sunday will see thunderstorms that will likely pause on Labor Day, only to return Monday night.

There is an 80% chance of thunderstorms Sunday, mainly before noon, according to the National Weather Service. And while the wind could gust as high as 40 mph, the Village should be spared the destructive weather of the sort that hammered Park Forest on August 10.

Sunday as a whole should be breezy with a south wind only 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall should be between a quarter and a half inch.

Perhaps enough to return some color to thirsty lawns.

Thunderstorms are likely Sunday night, mainly between midnight and 1 am. Look for the sky to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Again, it will be breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, and gusts as high as 35 mph.

The chance of precipitation Sunday night is 60%. New rainfall amounts of between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Labor Day should be partly sunny with a comfortable high near 76. Expect a tickling west northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night will see rains return, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely, possibly a thunderstorm, after 1 am. Skies will be mostly cloudy with the temperature reaching a “good-sleeping-weather” zone of 59. There will be a northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

The chance of precipitation Monday night is 70%.