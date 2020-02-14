Police Department Celebrates Black History Month by Honoring Chief Greg Baker

Greg Baker and Christopher Mannino at the 2018 Park Forest Hall of Fame. Chief Baker was inducted into the Hall of Fame that year. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Police Department is celebrating Black History Month by touting on social media great officers of the department past and present, shining a light recently on Chief Greg Baker, an incredible officer who served Park Forest and beyond.

“As we celebrate Black History Month,” police said on Facebook, “we acknowledge and celebrate the Black History of the Park Forest Police Department.

“Gregory Baker, among the first African American Park Forest Police Officers, would eventually become the first African American Commander and then Deputy Chief of our agency.

“A highly decorated officer, he would go on to serve as the Chief of Police of both the Riverdale and South Holland Police Departments.

“He’s pictured here with Chief Mannino at his induction into the Park Forest Hall of Fame several years ago.”

“Thank you, Chief Baker, for your contributions to the Park Forest Police Department and for paving the way for African American police personnel,” the post concludes.

Chief Greg Baker was inducted into the Park Forest Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Richton Park Police Department commented under the post of Chief Baker’s well-known and respected demeanor, “On top of all his accomplishments and ground breaking achievements, you just couldn’t meet or know a nicer guy!”

“Wow, thank you all so much,” Chief Baker responded. “Blessed to have been in the company of many mentors and many friends. My parents schooled me on MLK who stated many remarkable and pertinent sayings. One of which was ‘I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.’ Simple but so true! Stay safe and God Bless you all! Keep up the great work Chief Chris Mannino, you make me so proud of my PFPD roots!”

We are grateful to know Chief Baker and wish him and his family the absolute best in this month and all that follow.