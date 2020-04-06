Park Forest Lags Behind State in 2020 Census: #BECOUNTEDIN2020

Be counted in the 2020 Census. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Foresters currently lag behind the rest of the state of Illinois in self-response to the 2020 Census. Currently, the Village of Park Forest has a 47.5% response rate compared to 49.2% for the state of Illinois.

Your participation in the United States Census is critical to ensure that the Village receives its fair share from state and federal governments to fully fund important efforts in the community, like education, roadway projects, and enhancing the community’s water system.

Having everyone counted is imperative so Park Forest receives maximum funding for necessary projects.

It only takes a few minutes online to complete the Census.

Park Forest lags slightly behind the rest of Illinois in self-response to the 2020 Census. (Source: 2020census.gov)

Filling out the United States Census means that you help keep property taxes down. There is no other way to put it.

“Park Forest is encouraging all residents to be counted today,” Village officials said in a statement. “With most indoors as part of a stay-at-home order, the time is ideal to fill out your census. Millions of dollars that can make a significant difference for the betterment of the Park Forest community are at stake.”

The Village invites you to consider these numbers:

There are 9,600 households in Park Forest

7,200 of those 9,600 households were counted in the 2010 census for a response rate of 75%

With an average of 2 to 3 people per household, an estimated 6,300 Park Forest residents were unaccounted for in 2010

With each resident representing an estimated $1,400 in federal funding, the 6,300 Park Foresters not counted in 2010 resulted in a loss of nearly $90 million dollars for the community over the last 10 years.

Please your part to help Park Forest fully fund all necessary efforts.

Help Park Forest reach 100% today. Log-on, dial-in, or mail off your completed census form. It’s one of the most important things you can do to help your community.

Complete your census online now here.

#BECOUNTEDIN2020

Source information from the Village of Park Forest and United States Census 2020.